US Sues Texas Governor for Suspending New Migrant Order | Coronavirus pandemic News





The Justice Department aims to block an ordinance designed as a public health measure to fight COVID which targets undocumented migrants.

The US Department of Justice on Friday sued Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, seeking to block an order targeting undocumented migrants that the state said was a public health measure to contain the surge in COVID infections. 19.

The order interferes with the administration of federal immigration law, the Justice Department said in its complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in El Paso.

On Wednesday, Abbott signed the order that said no one, other than a federal, state or local law enforcement officer, would provide ground transportation to a group of migrants who were detained by federal agents immigration for crossing the border without papers.

It has also ordered the state’s public security ministry to stop any vehicle on reasonable suspicion of a violation and gives the ministry the power to redirect such a vehicle to its point of origin or port of entry. .

Abbotts ‘order said the new policy is justified due to President Joe Bidens’ refusal to enforce laws passed by the United States Congress and that the measure is intended to protect Texans from exposure to COVID -19.

Abbott did not explain how the measure would prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, which has seen cases among state residents increase by more than 200% in the past two weeks. About 44 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated.

Expedited evictions

Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security on Friday resumed expedited deportation flights for families of migrants recently arrived at the US-Mexico border, amid a surge in the number of migrants on the southern border. .

The department said in a statement that the flights would carry Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran migrant families who could not be immediately deported under a coronavirus-related public health policy and had no legal basis to stay in the country. country.

We clarify that those who do not meet the conditions to stay in the United States will be expelled quickly, according to the statement.

Migrant crossings typically decline during the hot summer months, but arrests at the southern border increased in June to their highest level since April 2000. July tally is expected to be similar or even higher, two officials say of the border patrol who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Immigration, and in particular the arrival of asylum seekers at the southern border of the United States, has been a hot topic for decades. Multiple attempts to reform US laws and create a path to citizenship for the millions of immigrants living illegally in the country have failed in Congress.

