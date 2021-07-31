



The cheapest Covid test for travelers listed on the government website isn’t available to vacationers planning to go on vacation this summer, critics say consumers are at the mercy of a bleak western market.

The Advertising Standards Authority told The Guardian that it is currently investigating after receiving complaints from consumers about inconsistent pricing.

Private companies offering tests to travelers are listed on government websites for consumers to search, the results are displayed in order of price, with the cheapest option at the top.

At first glance, it seems that there are only 23 packages. However, analysis of the deals advertised by the first 50 companies on the list reveals that it is the cheapest option out of the 36 offering field tests or click-and-collect packages. Two-thirds of travelers were unable to buy or had no appointments until September.

Analysts at consulting firm Fideres, who conducted the study, said companies appear to be offering a small amount of low-cost field testing to climb to the top of their list of more than 400 providers.

The cheapest two-piece mailing kit for a return traveler from the Amber List country is 78.

Fideres colleague Paul Vella said the government is reporting prices that represent a small fraction of what most consumers pay without actually checking if these lower prices are possible. This not only misleads consumers, but can actually lead them to use more expensive providers.

Unvaccinated vacationers returning to the UK from the Amber List countries must be screened prior to travel and upon return have PCR testing scheduled for days 2 and 8 of a 10-day quarantine. If you are fully vaccinated, you only need to do one test after returning home. British vacation travelers can shop for the best prices, but the rules that apply to exams in other countries are different.

In Wales, for example, the traveler pays a set price and the NHS provides the inspection.

Fideres found that names at the top of government listings had the largest discrepancy between advertised and actual prices within the Top 50.

Vella said the government’s decision to list companies by price, regardless of accessibility, means companies are encouraged to offer at least one extremely low-cost service.

What becomes a headache for consumers is not only the cost of testing, but also the sheer difficulty of figuring out the tests. Providers include the lab itself, existing resellers, and recently established companies.

On Tuesday, Fideres tried to book a cheap on-site or click-collection test package advertised by 36 companies in the top 50. You have just reached a dead end. Where there is availability, there is usually only one location.

Friday morning CK Doctors Covid Travel Clinics took second place with a 23.50 supervised test.

However, the option was only available on Mondays and there were no slots available on the Bradford site until September.

The third listed Anglia DNA advertised a travel package for 24 people, but the test site is in Norwich and the reservation system didn’t work for the August date.

CK Doctors Covid Travel Clinics has no plans to stop advertising the deal and says test availability is a capacity issue. We said we will work to increase the availability of this offer and expand it in the future based on capacity.

Anglia DNA said there are several affordable products available on their website, but availability is very dynamic.

An Anglia DNA spokesperson said some product categories were effectively sold out over the next three weeks because they had used their full dose during that period. Reservations are made very quickly and very early. We are working hard to meet unprecedented demand while building a platform for all product areas.

The government list is updated regularly, and 19 of the top 50 cheapest test providers for the 2-swab test package on Thursday had no further cuts on Friday. Analysts said consumers should realistically expect to pay around $114 for a home test kit consisting of two swabs.

Although 421 companies are registered on government portals, testing and processing supply is only from a handful of laboratories, with 7 companies handling about 75% of the market. The advertised lowest price is often lower than the cost, as the lab charges about 38 to process the test, excluding the kit.

Vella says it is only sustainable if providers use it to convince customers to purchase more expensive tests by limiting their supply of services that are below cost. Governments need to ensure that the listed prices are actually serving a meaningful number of consumers.

The test company is concerned that the system could harm the industry. Avi Lasarow of Project Screen, a testing company at Prenetics, has urged the government to monitor more closely.

The government’s list of vacation coronavirus testing providers is like the West, where cowboys aren’t fair to vacationers, he said. It is clear that they want to monitor and measure their suppliers to enforce higher standards. However, this should now include a review of pricing and service policies to ensure that consumers receive reliable end-to-end service.

The government website states that the prices are guides and that the final price you pay may differ from the displayed price. Consumers are encouraged to use comparison sites like covid19-testing.org or look at reviews on sites like Trustpilot before deciding which company to use.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said: “We do not endorse or recommend private Covid-19 testing providers.” All private providers must meet the minimum required criteria and each is reviewed by an independent United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

The government will carefully monitor issues raised by the public and, if necessary, act quickly with companies, providing providers with a five-day warning in case of insufficient service and removal from the list of appropriate travel tests if not corrected.

A spokesperson for the Advertising Standards Authority said: We have received complaints regarding inconsistent pricing that is currently under review.

