Capitol rioters cannot be charged with domestic terrorism

On July 27, the House special committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its first hearing, in which four police officers testified about their first-hand experiences amidst the crowd.

On more than one occasion, the insurgents who stormed the Capitol have been described as terrorists during testimonies. On Twitter, #GOPDomesticTerrorists started to be all the rage, with some arguing that rioters should be defined and prosecuted as US terrorists.

According to Google Trends, from January 3-9 there were hundreds of searches for terms related to domestic terrorism, during the same time frame as the events leading up to and following the insurgency on the United States Capitol.

THE QUESTION

Can Rioters Involved in the U.S. Capitol Uprising Be Charged with Domestic Terrorism?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, although domestic terrorism is defined in the USA Patriot Act, there is no specific federal crime covering acts of domestic terrorism. A person can only be charged with domestic terrorism if they are linked to a designated terrorist group, and the United States does not designate national groups.

WHAT WE FOUND

A person can only be charged with domestic terrorism if they are linked to a designated foreign terrorist group, according to Brian Michael Jenkins, terrorism expert and senior advisor to the president of the Rand Corporation.

The RAND Corporation is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities around the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous, according to its website.

The United States has a list of foreign terrorist organizations, those groups officially designated by the State Department as terrorist organizations. There is no equivalent list of domestic terrorist groups, Jenkins told VERIFY.

The US State Department has a designated list of foreign terrorist organizations on its website, but according to a report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), has refused to designate national groups because it could violate the right to freedom of movement. expression.

The FBI does not officially designate national terrorist organizations, but they have openly demarcated national terrorist threats, according to the CRS report.

While the FBI has confirmed in public hearings that extremists are the subject of ongoing domestic terrorism investigations, it refuses to name an organization as a national terrorist organization. This could undermine the freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment belonging to an ideological group in itself is not a crime in the United States, according to the CRS report.

In a testimony to Congress in July 2019, the director [Christopher] Wray said the FBI is not investigating the ideology; he’s investigating violence. While the individuals involved in the attack on Capitol Hill may belong to or adhere to extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Boogaloo Bois, the federal government refuses to designate these groups as national terrorist groups and instead focuses on them. violent criminal acts by individuals, members of these groups or not, continues the report.

In response to the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden launched a national strategy to combat domestic terrorism, but insurgents accused of riot-related crimes have not been charged with domestic terrorism. A list of defendants indicted in District of Columbia federal court for crimes committed on the United States Capitol can be viewed here.

Domestic terrorism is defined as activities involving acts dangerous to human life that violate the criminal laws of the United States or any state; appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or pick up ; and occur primarily in the territorial jurisdiction of the United States, according to the strategy fact sheet.

According to the CRS report, an individual can commit criminal acts that are widely regarded as domestic terrorism and be prosecuted for the criminal acts themselves, but an individual cannot be accused of committing an act of domestic terrorism by under current federal law.

For example, Timothy McVeigh, widely regarded as a national terrorist, was convicted of murder, conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City which killed 168 people but was not convicted of domestic terrorism, according to the report.

