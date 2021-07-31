US Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Firms Pleads Guilty for Role in Multi-Million Dollar Securities Fraud Scheme | Takeover bid





A Californian pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of New York to his participation in a coordinated cryptocurrency and securities fraud scheme through alleged digital currency platforms and overseas-based financial accounts.

As part of his guilty plea, John DeMarr, 55, of Santa Ana, admitted to conspiring with others to defraud victim investors into investing in their companies, Start Options and B2G, based on materially false and misleading statements. Start Options claimed to be an online investment platform that provided mining, trading and trading services for digital cryptocurrency assets. B2G was allegedly an ecosystem that would allow users to trade B2G tokens, provide digital wallet staking, and trade digital and fiat currencies on a secure and comprehensive platform. However, Start Options and B2G were fraudulent.

As part of the plot, around December 2017, DeMarr and others began offering securities in the form of investment contracts to U.S. and international investors through the Start Options website. Investments were accepted in Bitcoin, US dollars or euros. To participate, investors had to deposit their funds for a specified contractual period, after which they were told that they could withdraw their money with a large profit.

According to court documents, DeMarr and others falsely claimed that investors’ funds would be invested in digital asset mining and trading platforms that would earn them huge profits. In truth, however, the money was never invested and instead was diverted to accounts controlled by DeMarr and others and used for various personal expenses including the purchase of a Porsche, jewelry and renovations. from DeMarr’s California home.

Likewise, Start Options also claimed to feature celebrity endorsements to promote its stock offerings. For example, the starting options falsely represented that a professional athlete had approved the starting options when in fact the athlete was not involved in the starting options and their name and image were used. without his consent. Based on this and other fraudulent promotional materials, investors sent millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and fiat currency to financial accounts, including crypto wallets, controlled by DeMarr and others to United States and abroad.

In late January 2018, rather than allowing start-up options investors to withdraw money from their accounts after the required period, DeMarr and others asked investors to roll over their accounts into an initial non-coin offering. registered, or ICO, of B2G, the second of two fraudulent companies in which DeMarr was involved. Among other fraudulent misrepresentation, DeMarr and others falsely told investors that the ICO will raise capital so that the company can create an ecosystem that allows users to trade B2G tokens, provide a staking of digital wallet and trade. In truth, investors never received digital tokens and the funds from the offering were not used to develop the B2G platform.

As part of the plot, DeMarr and others also paid various promoters, including an actor famous for martial arts films made in the 1980s and 1990s, to serve as a promoter and celebrity spokesperson, claiming to wrong that B2G could generate an 8000% return for investors. less than a year, and that he was a participant in the ICO. DeMarr and others have also created fake B2G press releases and white papers, fabricated B2G account statements, and refused to allow investors to withdraw their money.

DeMarr has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and is expected to be sentenced on January 4, 2022. DeMarr faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Deputy Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis of the Eastern District of New York, Deputy Director in Charge Kristi K. Johnson of the FBI Field Office Los Angeles Special Agent Chief Ryan L. Korner of the Los Angeles IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI and IRS-CI are investigating the case.

Trial lawyer Kevin Lowell of the Fraud Section of the Criminal Divisions and Assistant US Prosecutors Kaitlin Farrell, Hiral Mehta and David Pitluck of the Eastern District of New York continue the case, with assistance from the Assistant US Attorney Laura Mantell.

The Criminal Divisions Fraud Section plays a central role in the Justice Department’s fight against white-collar crime across the country.

