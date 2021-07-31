UK industry is lining up for lucrative carbon capture projects.





Ninety miles from Middlesbrough, the North Sea undersea sandstone mass, once a failed oil extraction, will soon become an important weapon in Britain’s fight to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The 25 km x 15 km aquifer is at the heart of a £12 billion project that will inject 20 million tonnes of greenhouse gases per year by the end of the 2000s, creating a huge carbon repository that can be shut off from the atmosphere.

Large corporations and investors have lined up to support similar UK projects since Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared last year that carbon capture, use and storage technologies are “globally needed” to reduce emissions in some of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. stood.

Johnson’s support comes after earlier attempts to make the technology a reality in the UK were halted. Businesses have been investigating carbon capture since the mid-2000s, but the government stopped funding it due to cost concerns, most recently in 2015.

Opponents say CCUS supports the continued use of fossil fuels, but is still a costly hindrance, leading to some harmful emissions. Projects elsewhere are facing technical and funding challenges as the cost of renewables continues to fall.

Critics also believe the government is more comfortable working with established industry groups in the oil and gas sector, potentially overlooking alternatives in terms of technology and startups trying to drive the UK’s energy transition.

However, UK ministers are expected to select in October at least two of the £5 billion projects under development in the UK with carbon capture at the core by the mid-2020s. On Friday, the business department said all five proposals passed the initial criteria, demonstrating the strength of the industry’s competition.

The prime minister wants four “clusters” to be operational by the end of the decade, aiming to capture up to 10 million tonnes of carbon per year.

The UK is estimated to emit around 350 million tonnes of carbon this year.

The project also promises to increase jobs and investment in so-called low-carbon hydrogen produced by using gas as a power source in the electrolysis process to break down water molecules.

Ministers will soon be announcing a hydrogen strategy as a way to reduce carbon emissions in sectors such as home heating and steelmaking.

Companies including BP, Eni, National Grid and Total are working on the “East Coast” near Middlesbrough, which aims to transport carbon generated from industrial plants, power plants and hydrogen facilities in Teesside and Humberside via massive pipelines to “Endurance” aquifers. Cluster” project is supported.

ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and the company backed by the Kuwait Sovereign Wealth Fund and JPMorgan Infrastructure Investments Fund signed an interim agreement with Scotland’s Acorn in July. This project is a CO2 removal and storage project at a gas terminal in St Fergus, north of Aberdeen.

Vitol and US energy group Phillips 66 recently teamed up with Britain’s largest oil and gas producer, Harbor Energy, to deposit carbon at the former Viking gas field in the South of the North Sea.

Two clusters are also being developed in northwest England and south Wales and focus on hydrogen production, although the latter rely on transporting CO2 to remote stores.

Developers say the UK should speed up as other governments, particularly Norway’s oil and gas-dependent economy, are pushing ahead with large-scale CCUS projects.

However, there are still doubts in the industry. They want British workers to use the growth of skills that already exist in countries like the United States on a smaller scale, especially to extract inaccessible oil rather than a solution to the climate crisis.

Many UK clusters are also looking to carbon storage in Europe as a trade opportunity.

“The UK and Norway currently account for 90% of the confirmed [carbon] Nick Cooper, CEO of Storegga, a Macquarie Bank-backed company supporting the Scottish Acorn initiative, said: “I have no doubt that over time we will find other stores in Europe. . . They will still be dwarfed compared to the North Sea.”

“There is a global. [CCUS] movement . . . Olivia Powis, head of the UK office of the trading group Carbon Capture and Storage Association, said: “If you can get there first and you can actually develop and get a supply chain up and running, there’s a huge opportunity there. There is,” he said. “If we miss it, others will definitely take its place.”

But the hurdle is still at least funding. Project developers claim that most of the capital will come from the private sector, but funding mechanisms are needed to encourage businesses and investors to dig deeper.

The UK business unit is reviewing various business models and is expected to become clearer in the coming year.

Developers anticipate that a “regulated asset-based” model, commonly used for infrastructure such as energy networks, that guarantees stable returns to investors, will be used for pipelines and carbon storage.

There may also be a “contract for the difference” for some emitters, according to project sponsors. They are already commonly used to stimulate the growth of renewable energy and ensure an agreed-upon price per unit of electricity generated. Consumers cover CFD costs through energy bills. The UK government is also exploring adding a new levy to household gas bills as a subsidy for hydrogen producers.

The UK government has restored £1 billion of funding for the CCUS, which matches the amount proposed in previous plans but picked up by former Prime Minister George Osborne in 2015.

But developers say they hope they won’t be dependent on subsidies for long, especially as carbon prices rise. Therefore, it is more cost-effective for industry and power plants to deal with emissions rather than pollution.

“All of these business models are expected to be transitory in some sense,” said Andy Lane, BP’s vice president of CCUS services and managing director of Northern Endurance Partnership, part of the East Coast Cluster.

“The goal should be decarbonization without subsidies. . . And we have to work in that direction, but you have to start somewhere. So, a business model is to launch and run a business model.”

