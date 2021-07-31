Manhattan prosecutor announces extradition of two Pakistani nationals for attempted importation of heroin | USAO-SDNY





Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne Milgram, Administrator of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), today announced the extradition of Maulabaksh Gorgeech and Niamatullah Gorgeech for having attempted to import heroin into the United States. The defendants, both Pakistani citizens, were arrested by Thai authorities in Bangkok, Thailand on April 11, 2021, and extradited today from Thailand to the United States. They will be presented before US trial judge Sarah Netburn later today.

US lawyer Audrey Strauss said: As alleged, Maulabaksh Gorgeech and Niamatullah Gorgeech trafficked in the wholesale importation of heroin into the United States. Thanks to the DEA’s global reach and the help of law enforcement authorities in Thailand, the defendants are being held in the United States and face serious federal charges.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: At a time when the United States faces an epidemic of opioid overdoses of unprecedented proportions, it is critical that the DEA stop the flow of heroin into the countries before it travels to our communities. Directly because of the efforts of the DEA, Maulabaksh Gorgeech and Niamatullah Gorgeech are now on American soil, facing major criminal charges for their alleged crimes.

According to the allegations contained in the complaints accusing the defendants,[1] which were unsealed today in federal court in Manhattan:

From the end of 2019, MAULABAKSH GORGEECH and NIAMATULLAH GORGEECH, drug traffickers based in Asia, began to communicate and meet with individuals who they believed were heroin traffickers interested in purchasing several kilograms. of heroin to be imported into the United States. These people were, in fact, confidential sources working at the top of the DEA and an undercover DEA agent posing as a New York-based heroin distributor. In March 2019, NIAMATULLAH GORGEECH had a sample of approximately seven kilograms of heroin delivered to Afghanistan, on the understanding that these drugs would be transported and sold in the United States. In July 2019, MAULABAKSH GORGEECH offered to supply up to 100 kilograms of heroin for import into the United States. In September 2019, MAULABAKSH GORGEECH had another sample of approximately seven kilograms of heroin delivered to Afghanistan for import and sale in the United States. As a result of these sample shipments, MAULABAKSH GORGEECH and NIAMATULLAH GORGEECH planned to supply larger quantities of heroin for import and distribution in the United States.

* * *

MAULABAKSH GORGEECH, 43, and NIAMATULLAH GORGEECH, 37, both citizens of Pakistan, are charged with one count of attempted importation of heroin into the United States, and MAULABAKSH GORGEECH is also charged with a second count of conspiracy to import heroin into the United States. States. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The minimum and maximum sentences provided by law are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any convictions of defendants will be determined by a judge.

Ms. Strauss commended the exceptional investigative efforts of the DEA Special Operations Division Bilateral Investigations Unit and the OCDETF Strike Force in New York; the DEA country offices in Bangkok, Islamabad, Kabul and Bucharest, and the residents’ office in Guam; the United States Central Command; United States Embassy in Bangkok Office of the Consul General and Diplomatic Security Service; Thai Government Attorney General’s Office – Department of International Affairs, Royal Thai Police Narcotics Bureau – Sensitive Investigation Unit, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. Ms. Strauss also thanked the Office of International Affairs of the United States Department of Justice for their continued assistance.

This pursuit is part of an operation of the working groups on the fight against organized crime (OCDETF). The OCDETF funds investigations that identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a multi-agency, prosecutor-led, intelligence-led approach. Additional information on the OCDETF program is available at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case is being pursued by the Bureau of Terrorism and the International Narcotics Unit. US Deputy Prosecutors Kimberly J. Ravener and Benjamin Woodside Schrier are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the complaints are only charges, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the complaints and the description of the complaints set out below constitute allegations only and each fact described should be treated as an allegation.

