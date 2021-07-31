Live Updates: Tokyo OlympicsExBulletin





The US fencing team is not happy that Alen Hadzic is representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.

Almost immediately after arriving on the roster, the 29-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 by three women.

Hadzic denies the allegations and has successfully appealed a suspension that would have kept him away from the USA squad.

The men’s team on Friday shared their discontent with the world, wearing pink masks in support of victims of sexual assault. It created a striking image as Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald, and Yeisser Ramirez appeared in the light-colored masks, while Hadzic was the intruder in black.

The #TeamUSA men’s epee team wore pink masks for their opener at the Olympics in support of victims of sexual assault. Alen Hadzic their teammate accused of rape and sexual assault is on the left. Well done to the team for taking a stand. #BelieveWomen pic.twitter.com/yRI4azelKN

– Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) July 30, 2021

Jackie donsich, an Olympic fencer who was in Tokyo, called her teammates’ decision “PERFORMING ACTIVISM” on Instagram. She called for accountability.

“THE PEOPLE / SYSTEMS THAT ALLOWED AND PROTECTED A VIOLENT PREDATOR ARE NOT HELD RESPONSIBLE,” she wrote. “FEMALE ATHLETES HAVE NOT BEEN PROTECTED AND OUR SAFETY HAS BEEN CONSIDERED OF NO IMPORTANCE.”

Hadzic had been suspended from all fencing activities by the US Center for SafeSport, an independent agency that investigates sexual abuse in Olympic sports. But weeks later, an adjudicator ruled the suspension “inappropriate to the allegations,” The New York Times reported.

It was also decided that the addition of Hadzic to the US team would not “damage the reputation of the United States or its sport”.

The decision enraged his teammates who questioned the effectiveness of SafeSport, responsible for protecting athletes.

In an email obtained by USA Today, Kris Ekeren, CEO of USA Fencing, wrote to Hadzic, saying his teammates had the opposite feeling.

“Nonetheless, the athletes on the team have expressed concerns for their safety and well-being stemming from your presence, which they believe is likely to negatively affect their mental and emotional abilities to prepare for and compete at the most. high level required to be successful at the Olympics, “Ekeren wrote.

Several have called on USA Fencing to put measures in place to ensure their safety and minimize distractions during training and competition. Accordingly, USA Fencing, in collaboration with the USOPC, will implement a plan to security for the next Olympic Games. ”

The fencer was banned from staying in the Olympic Village. Instead, he stayed at a hotel nearby. He was also forced to travel to Tokyo separately from his teammates and banned from training with teammates.

Hadzic’s attorney, Michael Palma, says USA Fencing is keeping the Olympian out of sight to avoid negative publicity. The result, Palma told The New York Times, prevents him “from participating in the Olympic experience he has rightfully deserved.”

In the end, Hadzic, a replacement for the team, did not participate in the Games. The US men’s épée team lost to Japan on Friday and finished ninth.

