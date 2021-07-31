Amazon-backed electric car maker Rivian talks to ministers about UK plant | business news





An electric vehicle (EV) maker backed by Amazon and Ford is discussing with ministers the construction of a massive plant in the UK that could include a large national support package.

Sky News has learned that Rivian, backed by Ford Motor Company and many of Silicon Valley’s largest investors, has been in secret negotiations with the British government for weeks about building a plant near Bristol.

Talks are not yet advanced and the UK faces competition from rival proposals from Germany and the Netherlands, industry sources said.

They added that every investment decision will ultimately be worth over £1 billion.

If Rivian decides to build a plant in the UK (which will be the first outside of the US), it will follow the latest announcements from Nissan and Vauxhall owners Stellantis, the UK auto sector. will be another major stimulus to the

Rivian raised an additional $2.5 billion (£1.8 billion) from investors earlier this month, bringing the total raised since 2019 to $10.5 billion (£7.5 billion).

The company’s founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, said the latest capital input “will allow us to expand our new vehicle program, expand our domestic facility footprint and fuel our international product launches.”

Customer deliveries of the R1T electric truck, which will go on sale starting at $67,500 (£48,500), are expected to begin in the fall, although previously faced with delays.

Image: RJ. Scaring is the founder of the company.

Insiders said negotiations are fluid and could still turn into a gigafactory, but talks with ministers are understood to have focused on the facility that manufactures Rivian vehicles rather than the batteries that power them.

Several companies, including South Korean conglomerates LG and Samsung, are reported to be discussing building a gigafactory in the UK.

According to an industry insider, Boris Johnson has been briefed on the Rivian discussion and is said to be keenly interested in the progress.

The nature of the government subsidy package has yet to be defined, and it’s unclear whether Rivian has yet made an official request to ministers for funding or tax cuts this weekend.

Rivian said she identified Gravity, a 616-acre campus near Bristol, as one of the potential locations for the new manufacturing plant.

The existing plant is in Normal, Illinois, which it acquired from Mitsubishi Motors in 2017, and last week the company confirmed that it was looking for another location to produce the vehicle in the United States.

The electric vehicle (EV) group is also reportedly gearing up to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $70 billion (£50.3 billion) in New York later this year.

That would be much smaller in terms of market value than Tesla, Elon Musk’s EV company, which has a market value of $680 billion (£489 billion) and whose share price more than doubled last year.

Nevertheless, with a valuation of over $50 billion, Rivian will be one of the largest publicly traded EV companies in the world.

Other shareholders include BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, hedge fund Third Point, and prolific technology investor Dragoneer Investment Group.

To date, Rivian’s largest customer is Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 EV trucks this year and production is expected to begin this year.

A decision on whether to run the plant in the UK or on the continent is expected to come in the next few months.

Moving forward from the UK will further confound the prediction that the UK’s automotive sector will be heading towards an eventual decline after Brexit.

Image: Customer deliveries for the R1T electric truck start at $67,500 (48,500) and are expected to begin in the fall.

Honda’s decision to close the Swindon plant, announced in 2019, was seen as a blow to the industry, and Nissan warned that future investments would be jeopardized if Britain left the trade bloc.

Recent developments involving the Japanese automaker and Stellantis have revived hopes for a bright future for British auto manufacturing.

The government’s decision to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030 and hybrid vehicles by 2035 has accelerated the need for massive changes in manufacturing capacity.

However, significant concerns remain that the provision of EV charging infrastructure will not keep up with demand.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “We are working to attract investment to the UK to accelerate the growth of the new industry, but we cannot comment on speculation about individual investments.”

Rivian declined to comment this weekend.

