US sues Kaiser Permanente over suspected Medicare fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The federal government sued Kaiser Permanente, alleging the healthcare giant committed Medicare fraud and pressured doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher refunds, officials said on Friday.

The US Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco, consolidates allegations made in six whistleblower complaints.

Kaiser, based in Oakland, Calif., Is a consortium of entities that together form one of the largest nonprofit health care plans in the United States with more than 12 million members and dozens of medical centers .

The lawsuit said Kaiser’s entities played on the Medicare Advantage Plan system, also known as the Medicare Part C program, which gives beneficiaries the option to enroll in managed care insurance plans, according to a statement. from the US Department of Justice.

The lawsuit argues that Kaiser pressured his doctors to create addenda to medical records, often months or more than a year after an initial consultation with a registrant, as more serious diagnoses for beneficiaries usually result in larger payments to the plan.

The integrity of government health care programs must be protected, Stephanie Hinds, acting U.S. lawyer for the Northern District of California, said in the statement. The Medicare Advantage program preserves the health of millions of people, and wrongful acts that defraud the program cannot continue and will be prosecuted.

Kaiser defended his practices and called the filing a disappointment.

Our policies and practices represent reasoned, good faith interpretations of sometimes vague and incomplete guidelines from the agency that oversees Medicare, Kaiser said in a statement to the Sacramento Bee.

If the government wins its case, Kaiser could end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and damages, said Edward Baker, an attorney representing a whistleblower in the case.

Lawsuit names Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc .; Colorado Kaiser Foundation Health Plan; Le Groupe Médical Permanente Inc .; Southern California Permanente Medical Group Inc. and Colorado Permanente Medical Group PC

