UK, Grenada and Saudi Arabia: more countries open to vaccinated travelers





(CNN) There is now a menacing global traveler racing through the country at a faster pace than Phileas Fogg, and its name is the Delta variant.

So how are countries responding? Here are 10 things we learned from this week’s plague trip.

1. U.S. maintains travel restrictions…

Covid-19 cases are rising across all 50 states, as experts warn that unvaccinated people account for most new cases. CNN’s Natasha Chen reported.

The US will not start welcoming tourists from EU member states, the UK, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil anytime soon.

A White House official told CNN on Monday that it would maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid a surge in cases triggered by the Delta strain. On the same day, the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new advisories in five countries citing the increase in COVID-19 cases. Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan are currently at Level 4 (“No Travel”), while Israel has moved to Level 3 (“Review Travel”).

Dona Ana beach in Lagos, Portugal may seem glamorous, but what the CDC advises US citizens is “don’t travel”.

Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg/Getty Images

2. …but the mask guidance has changed.

On Tuesday, the CDC tightened the situation further by changing its mask recommendations to urge people in nearly two-thirds of the United States to resume wearing indoor masks in public. Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are two big attractions that are reintroducing indoor masking to everyone 2 years of age and older, whether vaccinated or not. Smithsonian Society — A huge complex of 19 museums. It is mainly concentrated in Washington, DC, and has withdrawn its mask policy on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chicago’s famous music festival, Lollapalooza, took place on Thursday and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather at Grant Park during the four-day show. A complete vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus test performed within 72 hours of arrival is required for entry.

CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta discusses CDC’s updated guidelines recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “significant” and “high” transmission of COVID-19 do.

3. UK cases are plummeting and no one knows why.

The outlook for the UK is more optimistic, with the number of reported Covid cases dropping 36% in the week after almost all legal restrictions on the coronavirus were lifted in the UK.

It could be because the European Football Championship is over, it could be because people are spending more time outdoors because of the warmer weather, or it could be because people are reporting fewer positive COVID results to avoid self-isolation. I really know why.

Coronavirus cases in the UK are declining, and whether it’s because of a vaccine launch or something else, scientists are confused. CNN’s Phil Black reported.

4. Irish pubs finally open

In Ireland, indoor restaurants have reopened for those who have completed their vaccinations and those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

The hard-working indoor hospitality in a country famous for inclement weather has been closed for 7 months and some “wet pubs” (which serve alcohol but no food) have reopened for the first time since March 2020.

Nearly 70% of Ireland’s adult population is now fully vaccinated, according to a tweet by Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Publican Joe Sheridan poses for a photo at Walsh’s Bar, a closed pub in the town of Dunmore, Ireland, in September 2020.

PAUL FAITH/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

5. Australia enforces lockdown until 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been on lockdown for five weeks so far, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a press conference on Friday that the lockdown will continue to contain the outbreak until 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

“I believe we can get there by the end of the year,” he said.

After 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, international borders begin to open, arrival restrictions for Australian citizens lifted, and more “travel bubble” deals arise.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was “selfish” at the protests against the lockdown for breaking social distancing rules. Meanwhile, in Hanoi, Vietnam, lockdown measures are being implemented to prevent a surge in new cases. And in Indonesia, the restrictions have been extended for another week. CNN’s Michael Holmes reported.

6. All travelers entering Grenada must now be fully vaccinated.

The Caribbean island of Grenada, also known as “Spicy Island,” has updated entry requirements to require all visitors to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to arrival.

Grenada citizens and children under the age of 13 are exempt.

The island consists of lush rainforest, spectacular waterfalls and paradise beaches. In fact, there are about 45 of them. The most famous is the Grand Anse, which stretches for 3 km.

Jogging at sunset in St. George, Grenada.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

7. Pakistan will require full vaccination of officials, crew and passengers.

Pakistan will require vaccination certificates from employees entering government offices, schools, restaurants, transport and shopping malls, despite only 2.7% of the population being vaccinated, Reuters reported.

The new rules also apply to air passengers and crew members.

Asad Umar, director of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), told Reuters that starting August 1, air travel and staff at schools, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and public sector offices will need certificates from the end of August. .

The immunization center in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, in June 2021.

Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images

8. Saudi Arabia introduces strong measures against travel law violators

Saudi state-owned SPA reported on Tuesday that it will travel to ‘red list’ countries, including India, South Africa and the UAE, to take strong action against law-breaking citizens.

Anyone who violates the travel rules “will face legal responsibility and heavy punishment upon returning home and will be banned from traveling for three years,” citing an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs who is known to have said.

However, it is a warmer welcome for vaccinated international tourists who can enter Saudi Arabia without quarantine from 1 August.

Muslim pilgrims gather to pray on the Mount of Mercy in Saudi Arabia in July 2021.

Amr Nabil/AP

9. Kuwait bans overseas travel for unvaccinated people

It’s getting colder here for those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Kuwait announced Tuesday that starting August 1, only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to travel abroad, Reuters reported. Exceptions include children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions.

Also on Tuesday, Kuwait Aviation Authority said that everyone arriving in Kuwait must be tested negative for coronavirus before boarding the plane. In addition, they must self-isolate for 7 days until they test negative for COVID-19 in Kuwait.

10. I think this is one way to isolate within the bubble.

Ray “Reza” Baluchi planned to spend three or four weeks along the Atlantic coastline “on foot” from Florida to New York in a hamster wheel-shaped boat he calls the bubble.

However, equipment problems related to his unique craftsmanship forced him to give up the effort in less than a day, and he arrived at the beach in Palm Coast, Florida, which surprised and astonished beachgoers.

An incident report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office described his spacecraft as “a metal frame with a sealed buoy, powered by a manual run.”

CNN’s Phil Black, Forrest Brown, Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond, Maggie Fox, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, John Harwood, Madeline Holcombe, Niamh Kennedy, Kevin Liptak, Frank Pallotta, Rob Picheta, Kate Sullivan, Angus Watson and David Williams contributed to the work. story.

