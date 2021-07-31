Latest Olympics: American Women Are Perfect So Far In Beach Volleyball





Kelly Claes, left, of the United States, and teammate Sarah Sponcil take a mug for the camera as they celebrate winning a women’s beach volleyball match against Brazil at the Summer Olympics in 2020, on Saturday July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris)

TOKYO (AP) The latest information on the Tokyo Olympics, which are being held under heavy restrictions after a year of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic:

___

It is a perfect record in the game of beach volleyball billiards for American women.

Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes recovered from a first set loss to beat Brazilians Rebecca and Ana Patricia on Saturday in the preliminary round final. The Americans went 3-0 in the round robin, as did the other US team of April Ross and Alix Klineman.

After losing the first set 21-17, Sponcil and Claes opened a 19-14 in the second before dropping four consecutive points. Then Rebecca served a long, and on their first set point, Sponcil tipped one in the corner to tie the game one set apiece.

The Americans scored six of the first seven points in the tiebreaker series to pull away and win 15-11.

Both US men’s teams finished the prelims with a 2-1 record. The round of 16 begin on Sunday.

___

Rising Hong Kong star Siobhn Haughey has withdrawn from the 50-meter freestyle semifinals at the Olympics due to a hip injury.

The 23-year-old swimmer picked up a silver in the 100-meter freestyle on Friday, to accompany the silver she won in the 200 freestyle two days earlier. These are the first swimming medals won by Hong Kong.

Her trainer, Rick Bishop, said the injury initially bothered her in the 100 freestyle, but continued. She finished 15th in the 50 free preliminaries.

Hong Kong cheered him on, delighted to see success for the first time at the Olympic pool. His two silver medals are among six medals won by the country since its first participation in the Summer Games in 1952.

___

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for human growth hormone. She was scheduled to compete in the women’s 100-meter semi-finals at the Olympic Games on Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19. The AIU said it was only made aware of the discovery on Friday, after Okagbare had already run in the 100-meter heats at the Tokyo Games.

The IAU informed Okagbare of the finding and his provisional suspension on Saturday morning.

Okagbare won his race in 11.05 seconds at the Olympic Stadium to advance to the semi-finals.

__

