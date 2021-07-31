Bank of England rushes to meet mortgage demand





UK Bank Update

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive UK banking news.

The UK’s banking and building associations are struggling to cope with a highly competitive mortgage market that threatens profits but benefits homeowners.

Over the past year, bankers have feared that demand in the £1.6 trillion mortgage market will disappear after a temporary stamp duty exemption. Instead, they face the opposite problem. Demand is so strong that more and more lenders are showing some of it.

All the so-called Big Four banks such as Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and NatWest grew aggressively during the first half of the year. However, some executives have pointed to HSBC, the smallest of the four banks in the history of mortgage lending. Revenge after slowing down at the peak of the pandemic”.

Clifford Abrahams, CFO of Virgin Money, the UK’s sixth-largest bank, said lenders were “crowding” in mortgage lending after fears about the economic outlook began to ease.

“In January, we were still in the second wave, and banks were still concerned about the economy, unemployment and how it would affect house prices. Now the vaccine launch has been successful, and the housing market has been so solid that everyone has been surprised. . . These things can change pretty quickly.”

Bank of England data showed that average mortgage spreads, a measure of the relative profitability of mortgage loans, hit their highest level in seven years towards the end of 2020, but have been declining since then.

Virgin’s profit margins have recently been insulated as the launch of new current accounts has reduced the cost of financing loans, but Abraham predicted that other lenders will face increasing pressure.

“We think the mortgage business is still good, but much less attractive than it was before,” he said.

Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest retail lender, completed more mortgage loans in June than any month since the financial crisis, with its mortgage book growing 5% to £12.6 billion in the first six months of the year.

But CFO William Chalmers said this week that “there is no doubt that the market is becoming more competitive,” adding that the company will be “disciplined” about lending for the rest of the year. Another Lloyds banker said this would mean rejecting more loans after increasing its share of total loans in the first half of the year.

As Europe’s largest bank by assets, HSBC has traditionally played a small role in the UK mortgage market relative to its overall size. But new rules that force banks to “connect” UK businesses in the international and investment banking sector have left customers deposits of billions of pounds available only in the UK.

According to data from UK Finance, the share of total annual mortgage loans rose from 5.6% in 2015, the year after the ring fencing law was passed, to 10% in 2020.

Its total mortgage share is still behind its competitors at 7-8%, which is close to Lloyds’ 20%. Management is driving further growth.

HSBC is due to report its second-quarter results on Monday. Ring fencing encouraged a similar push in Barclays, which quickly regained share after falling between 2015 and 2018.

suggestion

“We are monitoring the mortgage market very closely, including the impact HSBC is throwing on its weight,” said Mark Mullen, CEO of Atom Bank, a digital bank that has completed more than £3 billion in mortgage loans since its launch in 2016. again”.

Other mid-sized banks, such as Atom and Metro Bank, have begun lending to slightly riskier “close to good” borrowers in recent months, which increases confidence in the economic outlook and makes it difficult to compete with large banks for low-risk loans. reflect.

The Nationwide Building Society, which has the UK’s second-largest mortgage book, has cut lending to major borrowers, lagging NatWest in terms of new loans per year.

Competition can be a challenge for bank executives, but it’s good news for consumers. Bank of England data showed that the average interest rate on a two-year fixed mortgage loan with a 75% value loan was near an all-time low in June and several other banks plan to continue raising rates. Market share with HSBC.

NatWest said on Friday that profit margins began to decline at the end of the second quarter, but senior executives at the bank warned that it still had “capacity to grow” as its mortgage market share was lower than its current account share.

Even if spreads decline further, it will take time for them to return to their 2018 lows. According to Ralph Coates, TSB’s CFO, the market is “probably not as strong as it used to be.” “But there are things that must be returned.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/64656c77-e1b7-4259-aa91-e4f61d04b63f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos