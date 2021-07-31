How to make $50,000 a year to help fill empty shelves in the UK





Photos of empty supermarket shelves across the UK are once again making headlines.

When the coronavirus pandemic first began, it was the result of panic buying, with uncertainty about what the lockdown might look like.

This summer is a different story.

It’s clear that the spread of the coronavirus is playing a part, with thousands of supermarket workers being ‘pinged’ by the NHS app and instructed to self-isolate.

But industry bosses say there is a much more urgent crisis to address. It’s a truck driver shortage.

Transport company has thousands of vacancies (Image: PA)

According to the Road Haulage Association, there are up to 100,000 vacancies in the UK for HGV drivers.

Before the pandemic, there were about 60,000, industry organizations say.

Brexit has also driven tens of thousands of people from EU countries to leave the UK.

Additional bureaucracy at the border also means it will be more difficult for European transporters to drive in and out.

Big names like Tesco and Haribo have already sounded the alarm.

Earlier this week, Richard Burnett, CEO of the Road Haulage Association, told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that the country is ‘on the verge of collapsing’ in the food chain.

Tesco is one of the big companies that has expressed concern about the driver shortage (Image: Jaggery / Geograph)

“In the next two to three weeks, we will face a supply chain disruption that means even greater gaps on supermarket shelves,” he said.

“We already have carriers that routinely cannot move goods, and we are facing a storm right now.”

“This is a crisis on a scale the industry has never seen before, and the government is burying its head. They do not recognize the seriousness of it,” he added.

A typical starting salary for HGV drivers is 19-24,000, but experienced drivers can earn more than 40,000.

And the cascading effect of the current crisis is that wages are rising rapidly.

The bureaucracy caused by Brexit has put off many European drivers to and from the UK.

Supermarkets are known to offer drivers double the money to make sure there are no empty shelves.

And smaller companies have to do similar things to compete.

The boss of a Bristol transport company told the BBC he was giving his employees a 25% pay raise to keep them staying and attracting new drivers.

Some drivers offer 20 hours per 55 hours a week, so salaries reach 50,000 per year.

The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has added a voice to the call for action.

Chris Fletcher, Director of Policy, Campaigns and Communications, wrote a blog this week supporting the Logistics Skills Network’s six-phase initiative.

These include: Campaign to encourage the return of 295,000 HGV license holders not working in the field, similar campaign to encourage retired drivers to return to work, increased number of heavy-duty vehicle tests, increased number of HGV tests Private instructors, improved salaries and conditions, service staff This removes restrictions on obtaining HGV licenses.

“This is practical and actionable and will have a huge impact on addressing the new shortages caused by COVID-19 and Brexit,” Fletcher said. said

Industry bosses are urging governments to do more to improve the situation (Image: PA)

Do you want to enter the transport sector? The following are related to driver training.

Getting Started

The first step to becoming a truck driver is to have a full motor vehicle license and a temporary LGV license provided by DVLA upon application.

A heavy-duty vehicle (LGV) license, commonly referred to as a heavy-duty vehicle (HGV) license, allows you to drive trucks weighing 3,500 kg or more.

This application must be accompanied by a medical form completed by your GP and possibly an optician.

You must also be 18 years of age or older.

What future plans?

To have a UK truck driver’s license, you must complete a Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC).

Unless you have previous driving experience, you will need to pass four tests to earn it, which may reduce the training time required.

What does driver CPC testing include?

theory test

The first part of the test is theory-based. You can book as soon as you have a provisional license.

The exam has two parts, multiple choice and risk awareness, both can be taken on the same day.

The multiple-choice portion lasts less than 2 hours and has a passing score of 85%.

In the Risk Awareness part, you watch a series of 19 videos and discover different risk factors. The pass rate is 67%.

case study

It can be taken by anyone with a provisional license before passing the theory exam.

This test consists of seven case studies performed on a computer. You will be asked multiple-choice questions in each case study.

The exam lasts 75 minutes and the passing score is 80%.

driving ability

This can only be seen after completing the theory test.

The practical exam lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes vehicle safety questions, real road driving and off-road practice.

The test includes 10 minutes of independent driving without instructions from the examiner.

Off-road exercises include procedures for removing and rejoining the S-shaped reverse bay and trailer.

Practical demonstration

This final step evaluates how to load the vehicle according to the safety rules and how to keep the loading safe.

It also includes sections on stopping the trafficking of illegal immigrants, assessing emergencies, reducing physical risk, and inspecting vehicle safety.

To pass, a minimum score of 75% in each of the five subject areas is required and an overall score of at least 80 out of 100.

How much does it cost?

Driver CPC costs are as follows:

Driver CPC Part 1 Theory: 26

Driver CPC Part 1 – Theory (Hazard Awareness): 11

Driver CPC Part 2 – Case Study: 23

Driver CPC Part 3 – Driving Ability: 115

Driver CPC Part 4 – Actual Demo: 55

Other Entrepreneurship Training Expenses

Estimates vary, but anyone who takes on the challenge of becoming a truck driver, such as learning to drive a car, requires extensive practice and lessons.

Generally, it is expected that it will cost between 1,000 and 2,000 to obtain an HGV (medium vehicle) or LGV (large vehicle) license from start to finish, but this can vary depending on your ability.

remain eligible

Truck drivers must complete 35 hours of additional training every 5 years after receiving the Driver CPC.

