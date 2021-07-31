Wildfires in the western United States: The two largest wildfires in the United States burned lands almost the size of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago combined





“No human intervention can save these forests if we don’t stop climate change,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told CNN on Friday. “We all want more air assets, more bulldozers, more trained personnel, but it’s kind of like there’s an arsonist on the loose, and we have to lock the arsonist in. We have to go on the offensive. ”

The Dixie Fire in California burned 240,795 acres and was 24% contained on Friday, according to Cal Fire. It threatens more than 10,000 structures in the region, more than 60 of which have already been destroyed. More than 7,800 residents of Butte and Plumas counties were ordered to evacuate on Monday morning. for information on fires in the United States. The fire ravaged more than 400 structures and at least 342 vehicles. It was 53% contained on Friday.

And the warmer weather only makes the fight harder as the region faces triple-digit heat.

“When fuels, weather conditions and topography align, there is a high potential for aggressive fire spread. Previous point fires are contained and inactive, but concerns remain about the potential exhaust winds associated with thunderstorms and storms. impacts on the open fire line, “fire officials said. in a statement published on InciWeb.

Drought conditions in the west worsened further this week, with parts of California and the Pacific Northwest experiencing an expansion of drier conditions.

Almost half of California suffers from exceptional drought – the worst category named by the US Drought Monitor, which is produced through a partnership between US government agencies and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln . Almost 14.5 million people experience these conditions in California.

With 83 wildfires currently burning in the United States, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of Democratic and Republican governors whose states are struggling to tackle the raging flames on Friday.

“We cannot ignore how the overlapping and intertwining factors, extreme heat, prolonged drought and overfed forest fire conditions are affecting the country. It is therefore a challenge that demands our urgent and urgent action. “Biden said during the virtual meeting.

Inslee said he was impressed with Biden’s outlook on the human-induced climate change that is fueling wildfires.

“What impressed me the most is the President’s recognition of the major issue and whether or not we are going to go on the offensive against climate change,” Inslee said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has expressed concern over the extreme drought in his state and poor air quality caused by fires burning in the West.

“Here in Minnesota, gray hair speaks to the last time we saw a drought like the one in 1988 and it’s probably more like 1961,” Walz told Biden at the meeting. “Large parts of my state that are in an unprecedented drought two years ago were in unprecedented flooding situations,” Walz said. “Unfortunately, I’m afraid this is our new normal.”

Minnesota set two records for the worst air quality Thursday, according to Nick Witcraft, a researcher with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Extreme weather conditions are fast becoming the new normal, as the climate crisis regularly causes wildfires and heat waves.

“Our resources are already stretched to keep pace. We need more help, especially when we also factor in additional challenges nationwide, supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic and our continued efforts to fight Covid, ”Biden said.

California residents relive wildfire trauma

The Dixie Fire was lit 4 miles from the site of Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire, killing 85 people and destroying the town of Paradise in 2018.

it brought back dark memories for those who lost their homes in the campfire.

“Once you fall victim to a fire of this magnitude, which I and others have been, we monitor those fires very closely,” said Jessica Roberts, who was forced to moving to another part of the state after the fire. “It’s not something we can walk away from because of the post-traumatic stress of it all.”

Over the past few days, smoke, orange skies and firefighting helicopters flying over the remote town of Paradise have reminded residents of the deadly disaster that marked the region physically and emotionally not so long ago.

Roberts was living in Magalia, just north of Paradise, when the campfire engulfed the area. Her then-husband was out of town, so she evacuated with her 1-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter, and their three dogs.

“I remember my daughter asking if we were going to die,” Roberts told CNN tearfully. “And we weren’t even anywhere like some people trapped in the flames. But the fact that my daughter asked if we were going to die that day still resonates.”

Forest fires rage in Lebanon and Turkey

As wildfires continue to destroy American lands, other countries are also on the front lines of the climate crisis.

In the Middle East, there is an “environmental catastrophe” as large-scale forest fires spread across Lebanon, the Lebanon Reforestation Initiative warned on Thursday. The northern region of Akkar country is particularly suffering.

The Lebanese Red Cross confirmed Thursday evening that eight people were hospitalized because of the fires, while 25 people were treated by medical teams on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, 14 forest fires are still in progress at 1,100 different points along Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised statement on Friday.

Forest fires have killed at least four people so far.

Rachel Ramirez, Ella Nilsen, Kareem El Damanhoury, Kate Sullivan and Nada Bashir of CNN contributed to this report.

