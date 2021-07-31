UK drivers want to lower highway speed limits in wet weather, poll found | road safety





Drivers want lower speeds on highways in wet weather to make roads safer, a survey of drivers in the UK shows.

A RAC survey of 2,100 drivers found that 72% wanted to reduce the 70 mph limit in rain or wet conditions to enhance safety and encourage better driving habits.

More than three-quarters thought it would encourage some drivers to slow down, and said a similar figure would save lives. Nearly two-thirds thought they could improve visibility by reducing spraying from vehicles.

The stopping distance is double in wet weather compared to dry conditions. This means that a car traveling at 70 mph in wet conditions will take about 192 meters to come to a stop.

In France, the speed limit in slippery conditions is reduced from 80 mph (130 km/h) to 68 mph (110 km/h).

Transport figures show that in 2019, 246 people were killed or seriously injured when roads were wet, submerged or submerged on UK highways. This is an increase from 203 in 2017.

Separate data from UK highways showed that wet roads contributed to 259 crashes on UK motorways in 2018. People who drive too fast for road conditions are at least partially responsible for 242 crashes.

A third of drivers surveyed wanted a lower speed limit to 60 mph, and 17 percent preferred 65 mph.

RAC Data Insights spokesperson Rod Dennis said: Statistically the UK has some of the safest highways in Europe, but that’s also not the case when all serious accidents on these roads have not decreased since 2012. Arguing that various measures should be explored to help reduce the number of casualties.

Most drivers already adjust their speed when the weather is bad, but figures show that driving too fast for the conditions and slippery roads is still one of the top 10 causes of highway crashes and contributes to a significant number of serious injuries and deaths each year.

