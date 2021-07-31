US spending rises with inflation





The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose 0.4% last month, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), or 3.5% since last June, its highest annual increase in almost 30 years. A key inflation indicator used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy, the strong rise in measures reflects the rapid rise in prices for US consumers.

However, the index did not rise as high as economists had expected, suggesting inflationary pressures may ease. This week, the Federal Reserve reiterated its position that higher inflation is temporary, and the Fed expects it to return to normal levels as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

We believe inflation should come down over time, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday, although Powell admitted he didn’t know when inflation would start to fall. , indicating that consumers could expect more in the short term.

Price increases spread across all categories

The price increases were led by energy goods and services, which climbed 24.2%. The prices of durable goods rose 7.2%. The base rate, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, jumped 3.5%, reflecting that price increases were broadly distributed across categories of goods and services.

Increase in income and expenses

The report also found that personal spending rose 1%, with U.S. consumers spending an additional $ 29.3 billion on goods and $ 126.1 billion on services in June. Spending on pharmaceuticals, as well as gas and other energy goods were among the biggest gains. Motor vehicles and their parts were mainly responsible for the decline in spending, as US consumers retreated in their auto purchases, with sales falling from 17 million vehicles in May to 15.4 million in June.

Meanwhile, revenues increased 0.1%. The report found that most of the increase was due to an increase in employee compensation, with government social benefits falling by $ 109.6 billion in June. Unemployment insurance also fell, as fewer payments were made under the pandemic unemployment compensation program.

Additional reporting by Bill McColl.

