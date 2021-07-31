How Spain Overtaken Britain in Corona Vaccine Launch





As soon as the UK started its coronavirus vaccination program, it seems to have lost momentum. At least it seems so compared to Spain, which has overtaken Spain.

According to OurWorldinData.com, Spain has 57.1% of the adult population vaccinated and the UK has 56.5%.

Spain also overtook Italy, Germany and France in Europe. Canada is followed by 57.98% of the 50 most populous countries in the world with both attacks.

Smaller countries such as Malta, Hungary, Chile and the UAE have higher coverage.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced in November that three-quarters of adults would be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

Experts say there is little hesitation about a vaccine in Spain, which has the world’s highest child vaccination rate (Photo: Europa Press/Getty)

The success story is even more impressive, given that Spain only had 10% of the population vaccinated from January to the end of April.

Jose Martin-Moreno, professor of public health at the University of Valencia, said Spain’s vaccination rate is due to its strong vaccination culture. It boasts the world’s highest immunization rates for children.

Unlike other European or American countries, Spain doesn’t require special incentives for people of all ages to go to appointments, he said.

Even the youngest at a low risk of getting seriously ill, his speed is excellent.

But he added: This may be because some people think that vaccines can do anything they want, despite needing to argue that this is a mistake.

France overtakes Britain for COVID-19 vaccination Emmanuel Macron’s hard-line approach

The pace of national zap rollouts has helped by joining the European Union and allowing early access to the vaccine. However, this privilege has also been extended to the United Kingdom, the United States and a small number of other countries.

It also appears to be less skeptical with widespread acceptance of the Covid vaccine.

Helena Legido-Quigley, associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said vaccination in Spain has been successful because the Spanish population has a strong vaccination culture and low reluctance to get vaccinated.

I actually think Spain will be one of those countries with a higher incidence worldwide and one that could reach the last mile where 100% of the population is vaccinated.[100percentofthepopulationvaccinated[100percentofthepopulationvaccinated

She appreciates Spain’s strong health care system, but added that additional investments and better conditions for staff are needed after austerity measures and pressures during the pandemic.

In contrast, hesitation about the vaccine and anti-vaccination sentiment had an impact on UK launches.

Martin McKee, professor of public health in Europe at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the UK’s rollout could gradually slow down as the public believes the worst pandemic is over.

He suggested that recent decisions made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government, such as the complete lifting of lockdown restrictions, the reopening of travel routes, and changes in self-isolation rules, may have almost entrenched people into a false sense of security.

He said: The UK’s vaccine program has started well, but has slowed significantly in recent weeks.

Human behavior is strongly shaped by our perception of risk. It’s understandable if people in the UK mistakenly thought the risk was reduced by the way some ministers say the epidemic is over.

This seems to be less of a problem in Spain.

