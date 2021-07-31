UK COVID-19 cases surge but not deaths





The Delta strain is driving the surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK, like many other regions. However, deaths in the UK have not soared as much as during the previous surge. The UK has vaccinated 72% of its population and is maintaining its death toll despite rising cases. Loading Something is loading.

The highly contagious Delta strain is spurring a surge in COVID-19 worldwide.

But in the UK, where 71.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, the new surge is not causing the same deaths as the coronaviruses of the past.

The UK government’s coronavirus dashboard shows daily COVID-19 tests and deaths. Comparing these two data sets reveals how the relationship between infection and death has changed over time.

Throughout July, the UK case-to-death ratio remained much lower than at the time prior to the pandemic.

In the early days of the first outbreak in the UK last spring, the number of cases to death ratios soared. Similarly, in waves seen last winter, the rate again increased significantly.

The UK’s latest surge began in June. By July 1, the seven-day average of new cases had increased nearly sixfold compared to June 1. The new wave is generating many daily cases, much like the surge the UK saw in January. However, the death toll has hardly increased.

The low rate is probably due to vaccines that have proven to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

A woman is being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wales. Matthew Howwood/Getty

A UK study found that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines were 88% and 67% effective, respectively, in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a delta strain UK dominant strain.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson both stated that their lab tests suggest that their vaccine is also highly effective against Delta, but a peer-reviewed study of the actual effectiveness of these injections when faced with Delta has yet to be published.

People wear masks at the Hampton Court Palace Gardens Festival in London on July 5, 2021. Matt Dunham/AP

Overall, the effectiveness of broad-spectrum immunization is evident in that the case-to-death ratio is declining in the UK over time. At the beginning of February, only 1% of the UK population had been fully vaccinated, with around 25% of the population receiving a single dose. During that time period, the UK averaged 5 deaths per 100 new cases.

In the UK, the mortality rate is near zero as 71.8% of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88.4% of people have received at least one dose.

