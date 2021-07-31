COVID-19: UK records 26,144 new coronavirus cases and 71 additional deaths | UK News





The UK has reported 26,144 new COVID-19 cases and 71 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases announced yesterday was 29,622, with 68 deaths. Last week, 31,795 confirmed cases and 28 deaths were reported.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

The figures show that positive cases in the UK have dropped by 33% in the last 7 days. However, the number of deaths increased by 9.2% during the same period.

Meanwhile, yesterday, 35,773 people received the first COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 46,811,298.

And 164,295 took a second jab, meaning 38,126,702 are now fully vaccinated.

A government adviser warned last week that the drop in the incidence may be due to people refusing to be tested to avoid self-isolation.

Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Action Group (Spi-B) advising ministers, said it could be a factor in the difference between the UK’s high infection rate and fewer daily positive cases.

According to the latest estimates from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the COVID-19 infection rate is the highest since January in England and the highest since February in Wales.

According to ONS’s Home Swab Test Survey, around 1 in 65 people in private households in the UK had been infected with the coronavirus in the week through July 24. This was an increase from 1 in 75 people the previous week, and the number of infections increased for the ninth straight week.

Although numbers have declined in Scotland, infections are believed to have increased in Northern Ireland as well.

Professor West said the discrepancy between the number of infections and case rates, the number of people who test positive for coronavirus each day, is “a puzzle”.

A scholar from University College London has suggested that the test is boycotted because people are reluctant to quarantine if an infection is found.

Professor West told BBC Radio 4’s Today program:

“One of the reasons may be that the government’s message gave people some sort of green light: ‘Well, getting infected isn’t that bad.’

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Sunak: ‘Follow’ the rules of self-isolation

“[But] If you are tested, you will have to self-isolate, at least for now, which would be a very confusing situation. I think it could be a factor.”

The so-called ‘pingdemic’ has caused widespread disruption to businesses with a record number of NHS COVID-19 apps warning of self-isolation in recent weeks, including 700,000 people for the week through July 21st.

The government has responded by enforcing exemptions for workers considered employed in critical industries such as the food sector, as well as transport, waste collection and defense personnel.

Daily negative test results allow workers who have been alerted on the NHS COVID-19 app or called as close contacts of positive cases on the NHS Test and Trace to continue working.

