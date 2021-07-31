US Senate in rare session Saturday on $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill





WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) – The United States Senate, in a rare session on Saturday, worked on a bill that would spend $ 1,000 billion on roads, railways and other infrastructure, as lawmakers in both parties were seeking to advance President Joe Biden’s legislative priority.

The ambitious plan has the backing of Democrats and Republicans and has already crossed two hurdles by wide margins in the widely divided Senate.

But so far, no lawmaker has seen the final text of the bill, which includes around $ 550 billion in new spending and was still being drafted on Saturday. Previous votes were on a fictitious bill to which actual legislation will be added once it is completed.

“Once the bipartisan group has completed the legislative text, I will propose it as a substitute amendment,” Senate Senior Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Saturday.

The Senate will move forward on the two infrastructure tracks before the start of the August recess. The longer it takes to finish, the more we will be here. But we’ll get the job done. “

After passing the $ 1 trillion bill, Schumer aims to push forward a massive $ 3.5 trillion program focused on climate change and home care for the elderly and children. It faces stiff Republican opposition and some dissent among moderate Democrats.

The Senate voted 66-28 to pass the bill on Friday, with 16 Republicans joining the 48 Democrats and two independents supporting it.

The package would dramatically increase the country’s spending on roads, bridges, public transport and airports. Supporters predicted that it would eventually be passed by the Senate and House of Representatives, eventually reaching Biden’s office for him to sign as law.

It includes about $ 550 billion in new spending, in addition to the $ 450 billion previously approved. It also includes money for the disposal of lead water pipes and the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The bill does not include funding for most of the social and climate change initiatives that Democrats aim to push through in the separate $ 3.5 trillion measure without the support of Republicans.

Democrats have very slim margins in the Senate and House of Representatives, which means the party must stay united to achieve its legislative goals.

Progressive members of the Democratic House caucus have previously suggested that the $ 1,000 billion package was insufficient, and the Senate could also impose changes that could make its chances of becoming law more difficult.

But supporters, including Schumer and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, have been optimistic about his outlook.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, additional reporting by Ted Hesson and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

