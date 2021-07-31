US men’s basketball team on cruise to defeat Czech Republic





SAITAMA from Japan

Teams of two volunteers, dressed similarly to Asics sneakers, pushed yellow mops up and down the field, mirroring each other. After finishing their movements on the ground, they stop under the basket and, in total synchronicity, bow.

Each time out, each half of the Olympic tournament is exactly alike.

It’s the kind of consistency the American men’s basketball team would like to have.

Instead, they’ll have to settle for the tops, the stretches where the best players in the world play like the best team in the world. Or they can rely on supreme individualism to get things done.

Led by Kevin Durant, they had enough of those moments on Saturday, beating the Czech Republic 119-84 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The Nets star scored 23 points and became the all-time leading scorer in the United States in Olympic games, passing Carmelo Anthony with a silky three-point shot from the top of the sideline in the second quarter.

I just think of all the players who have played in this program. Pretty cool to be among names like that, said Durant, who has now scored 339 points as an Olympian. Carmelo is a guy I played with on two Olympic teams. I saw his approach to these games and tried to steal some of his techniques from him. … It’s still kind of weird for me to do stuff like that.

The United States will know their opponent for the round of 16 when the men’s group match concludes on Sunday. After losing to France in the opener, the United States have won games by 54 and 35 points, ensuring they will avoid opening the medal rounds against one of the top-ranked teams.

You know, losing definitely helps you grow, said Jrue Holiday. It definitely helps you lock in and be able to pay attention to the details and see what you’ve done wrong. So as of now, you know, we’ve done a good job of getting stuck and really running.

Still, they could end up on the other side of the pitch from Luka Doncic and Slovenia, or against veteran teams from Spain or Italy.

But unlike anyone they’ll face, the United States has a distinct talent advantage, even though the Czechs tried to attack the Americans on the inside when their switching defense put the smaller American players against their big ones. .

But it can only work for so long that Americans can send wave after wave of talent.

Their greatest strength is that anyone can enlighten them, said Chicago Bulls goalie Tomas Satoransky, the only active NBA player on Czech teams.

Tokyo Olympic Games coverage

The Olympic tournament took place against the backdrop of a few crazy days in the NBA, which included the 2021 draft. But the shock was when most players woke up to learn the Lakers had acquired Russell Westbrook.

It was weird because America had known it all day already, former Lakers center JaVale McGee said. When I woke up it was about 12 hours later. Yeah, I was late.

The Australians spent Friday morning huddled around a computer in the hallway of their Olympic Village hotel, players sitting on air conditioning units and refreshing Twitter as they waited for the next NBA twist.

It’s strange to be this far, but it still impacts us so much, said Matisse Thybulle, a 76ers forward and member of the Australian national team. And I think the changes are far from being made.

McGee and Australia’s Patty Mills are among the NBA players competing in these Olympics as they head to the NBA free agency, which officially opens on Monday. Mills, a potential target for the Lakers, said he was focusing on the Australian team.

I have my own way of handling it, Mills said after Australia beat Germany on Saturday.

The US team are trying to keep things as status quo as possible. Even if they don’t have the continuity of their competition or the synchronicity of the mops, they do have Durant. And Tatum. And Damien Lillard. And vacation. And more.

I think they are the biggest favorite. But it won’t be easy, Satoransky said. But they are still the most dominant basketball team with the most skilled players who can get you in trouble.

