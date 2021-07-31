Suffolk students work with British and Japanese scientists.





Students worked with some of the world’s smartest people during a “reputable” science project.

Students at Abbeygate Sixth Form College at Bury St Edmunds were the only university in the region to participate in the week-long British-Japan Young ScientistWorkshop program.

Back row: Alex Aldridge, Ollie Wolfe, Finn Barber. Front row: Mardi Payne and Aaron Herrell. – Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

During the event, they worked with scientists from Cambridge, Kyoto and Tohoku universities.

The group is a place where you can learn about climate change caused by asteroid impacts that changed the world millions of years ago, the potential of nuclear energy to mitigate climate change, big data processing methods to solve modern problems, and contingency planning for tsunamis and earthquakes. We looked at the contents.

Alex Aldridge and Madi Payne. Alex from Bury St Edmunds was looking for a project to observe the asteroid that eventually killed the dinosaurs, and Madi from Bury St Edmunds made a podcast about Activity Week. – Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

The last project saw the creation of a podcast reflected in that week. This podcast is currently available on the BBC Naked Scientists website.

Nadine Payne, Partnership Director at Abbeygate Sixth Form said: This is a very prestigious event that takes place every year and we are excited to be a part of it.

You can also watch:

“This gives students the confidence to collaborate with others and opens their eyes to a variety of scientific aspects they may not have encountered before.

Finn Barber of Bury St Edmunds was involved in a nuclear research project. – Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

The workshop was created 20 years ago by the Clifton Scientific Trust and this year is the first online event since 2001.

“This is the first time in 20 years that the UK-Japan Young Scientists Workshop program has to be run online because of the virus,” said Dr. Eric Albone of the Clifton Scientific Trust. The country has had the success of working directly with scientists from UK and Japanese universities.

“I am sure it will be a turning point in their young lives and we are very proud of them.

Ollie Wolfe of Bury St Edmunds was looking at contingency plans for a tsunami. – Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

