UK warns scientists that it could cause thousands of coronavirus deaths each year | covid





The UK faces the prospect of thousands of COVID-19 deaths each year over the next few years, scientists warn.

They say waves of cases will sweep across the country each winter as Covid-19, along with other seasonal viruses, including influenza, harms the elderly and the frail. Each year, as cold weather forces people indoors, virus transmission increases and the number of cases increases, some of which will result in death.

The warning comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 is likely to stabilize through the summer, but researchers say the incidence could rise again in the fall as immunization rates drop and schools return. This could lead to a fourth wave this winter and could happen annually for years to come.

Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol said: “We’re going to see problems with the coronavirus for a long time.” This virus isn’t quite as agile as the influenza virus, but it turns out to be genetically more agile than we expected. Therefore, I expect the number of deaths to reach tens of thousands per year as COVID-19 continues to be a problem for a while.

This view was supported by Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute in Oxford. We will never see COVID-19 spread like wildfire again. There will be enough herd immunity to never start like this again.

But not all will be dignified morals. I think we’re going to have a wave of flu-like illness. And they will kill. How many problems are there? It is difficult to evaluate, but if you look at the current number of corona deaths, there are about 100 people a day.

So a wave that kills thousands appears to be a reasonable measure of what to expect from future winter waves. Then, in a year, the bad waves can kill tens of thousands of people.

However, Professor Jonathan Ball of the University of Nottingham said: “I think the number of COVID-19 deaths will decrease over time as the population’s immunity to COVID-19 not only increases but also expands.” This is not to say that we will not die every year. But to say that it is likely to reach thousands is overly pessimistic.

It may be the case at first, but I think over time the amount of severe disease will decrease and natural immunity will improve because of the constant exposure to the virus.

Most of those who will die are probably elderly and seriously ill, who succumb to influenza and other respiratory illnesses each winter. It remains to be seen whether COVID-19 will increase the average number of deaths or if it will serve as a new addition to the repertoire of diseases that kill vulnerable people each year.

Finn added that the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to bring society to a standstill. For example, careful use of antivirus can minimize problems.

Professor Martin Hibberd of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine took a similar note. We believe this could be a turning point for Covid-19 in the UK, with the proportion of antibody carriers now rising to over 90%. That means we’re in the best position possible with vaccine protection, but we’re still seeing the disease.

This is what we have to live with. It’s a new nasty disease that will continue to cause problems. I think we can take influenza as an example here. We have an influenza vaccine, but we still have an average of 20,000 deaths each year in the UK.

With schools reopening and the prospect of the next Covid wave starting in the fall as the weather gets worse, scientists are putting pressure on scientists to consider vaccinating for the introduction of a booster vaccine for those over 50 and those aged 16 and 17.

There are also fears that previous blockades may have weakened the British’s immunity to other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu. These concerns were highlighted in last month’s Academy of Medical Sciences report Covid-19: Preparing for the Future.

Academy President Dame Anne Johnson said she would go this winter and start mixing again in a way she didn’t do last year. Under these circumstances, we can expect a real spike in respiratory infections like the flu, which can weaken immunity because we haven’t been exposed in the last year.

