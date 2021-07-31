Ammunition shelves bare as US arms sales continue to skyrocket





SEATTLE – The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record gun sales, has fueled an ammunition shortage in the United States, impacting law enforcement as people seek personal protection , recreational shooters and hunters – and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to safely handle their guns.

Manufacturers say they produce as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep going up. Imports of ammunition are on the rise, but at least one US manufacturer exports ammunition. While the pandemic, social unrest and the increase in violent crime have prompted millions of people to purchase guns for protection or to engage in shooting for sports.

A number of firearms instructors have canceled their enrollment in our courses because their agency was running out of ammunition or they were unable to find ammunition to purchase, said Jason Wuestenberg, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association.

Doug Tangen, a firearms instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the state’s police academy, said the academy also struggled to obtain ammunition.

A few months ago we were at a point where our shelves were almost empty of 9mm ammunition, he said. In response, the instructors took conservation measures such as reducing the number of shots fired per exercise, which allowed them to hold out for several months until new supplies arrived, Tangen said.

Officer Larry Hadfield, spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said his department had also been hit by the shortage. We have made efforts to conserve ammunition where possible, he said.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group, claims that more than 50 million people participate in shooting sports in the United States and estimates that 20 million firearms were sold last year, including 8 million by first-time buyers.

When you talk about all of these people buying guns, it really has an impact on who is buying ammunition, spokesman Mark Oliva said. If you look at 8.4 million gun buyers and they all want to buy a box of 50 rounds, that will be 420 million rounds.

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System database also documented an increase in sales: in 2010, there were 14.4 million background checks for firearms purchases. That rose to nearly 39.7 million in 2020 and to 22.2 million just until June 2021.

The actual number of guns sold could be much higher, as multiple guns can be linked to a single background check. No data is available for ammunition as sales are not regulated and no license is required to sell them.

As the pandemic spread across the country in early 2020, lockdown orders and the resulting reductions in police response sowed security fears, creating an overwhelming demand for firearms and of ammunition, Oliva said. Factories continued to produce ammunition, but sales far exceeded the amount that could be shipped, he said.

Where there is an increased sense of instability, fear and insecurity, more people will buy guns, said Ari Freilich of the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

As stocks dwindled, Feilich said, some gun owners began stockpiling ammunition.

At the start of the pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant and now his ammunition, he said.

Wustenberg stressed the danger that first-time gun buyers might not be able to practice using their new guns.

Getting to the shooting range involves more than trying to hit a target, he said. This is where shooters learn fundamental skills such as always pointing their guns in a safe direction and keeping their fingers away from the trigger until they are ready to shoot.

It’s the old adage: Just because you buy a guitar doesn’t mean you are a guitarist, Wustenberg said. Some people have the misconception that I shot this target from 5 yards and did very well, so I’m fine if someone breaks into my house. You have to go out and train with it.

The US military is not affected by the shortage as the military produces ammunition for all branches of the military at six sites across the country, according to Justine Barati, spokesperson for the US Army Joint Munitions Command.

The U.S. marksmanship team, which won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, also had the ammunition to train thanks to the commitment of sponsors, but memberships and junior programs struggled, Matt said. Suggs, Managing Director of USA Shooting.

The US biathlon team, which trains for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, also received ammunition from its sponsor, Lapua, made in Finland. But local clubs face shortages, said Max Cobb, president of the US Biathlon Association.

Jason Vanderbrink, vice president of Vista Outdoor, owner of the Federal, CCI, Speer and Remington ammunition brands, said companies are shipping ammunition as fast as they can.

I’m tired of reading the disinformation on the internet right now that we’re not trying to meet the remaining demand, he said in a YouTube video produced for clients aimed at quashing speculation suggesting otherwise.

Imports of ammunition from Russia, South Korea, the European Union and other countries have increased 225% in the past two years, according to an analysis by Panjiva Inc., which independently tracks global trade . But at least some US-made ammunition is leaving the country.

Winchester has recorded 107 shipments since January 2020, according to Panjiva. Most went to Australia to fulfill a contract Winchester secured with NIOA, the country’s largest supplier of small arms. Nigel Everingham, chief operating officer of the NIOA, said he could not disclose the amount of ammunition supplied by Winchester.

A few shipments also went to Belgium and Israel.

Meanwhile, most of the ammunition pictured on the website of Champions Choice, a gun store in LaVergne, Tennessee, is listed as out of stock.

We keep ammo on order but weren’t sure when it would be available, said sales manager Kyle Hudgens. This puts us in a bad position with our clients. They ask what the deal is.

And Bryan Lookabaugh at Renton Fish & Games skeet and trap range in Renton, Wash. – where shooters try to hit discs flying at 35 to 70 mph – said limited availability means fewer people show up for shooting practices and that some may not participate in recent competition.

We haven’t had a full delivery for a year, he said.

Duane Hendrix, the shooting range manager for the Seattle Police Athletic Association, a shooting range for police and civilians in Tukwila, Wash., Said he now limits ammunition sales to two boxes per customer.

I’ve never seen anything like it before, Hendrix said. There are things you can’t have, especially rifle ammo. If you don’t have ammo for your customers, there’s no point opening your doors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ammunition-shelves-bare-us-gun-sales-continue-soar-79188986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos