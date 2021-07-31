Investors overcome new challenges of US EB-5 program





Recent developments in EB5 investor immigration bring a new normal to the program.

Three key developments affecting the EB-5 investor immigration program have had a significant impact on investors and the program as a whole. These recent changes included the reversal of amounts to be invested, the expiration of the regional centers program and new investor eligibility requirements. Let’s look at each of these areas.

Reversal of the amount to be invested to be eligible for the program

Earlier this year, in the Behring Regional Center v Wolf case, the Behring Regional Center and law firm Greenberg Traurig were successful in getting the courts to reject the implementation of the EB-5 modernization rule. Among other changes made to the EB-5 program decision, the amount of investment required was increased from $ 900,000 to $ 500,000. The court found that the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, had been wrongly appointed under the Succession Act and therefore had no authority to make changes to the EB-5 program. The amount of investment required is expected to remain at $ 500,000 for some time until the matter can be resolved again. The speculation is that it will remain so until the end of this year.

The expiry of the EB-5 regional center investment program

Over 90 percent of EB-5 cases involved regional centers. For this reason, the expiry of the program could have had far-reaching consequences for investors as well as for the US economy by stopping this strong source of new capital entering the United States from abroad.

But instead, the focus of EB-5 shifted to the direct investor program as the only game in town. Interest in this mode of investor immigration remains high at present, in particular due to the judgment rendered in the Behring case.

Until the regional centers program is reinstated, probably not until the end of this year, when Congress can deal with the matter, direct investment projects will be at the center of the EB5 industry. To obtain a green card, the direct investment is structured as an equity investment of $ 500,000, while the regional centers have been structured as loans of $ 500,000 to projects over five years.

Necessity is the mother of invention as they say.

A loan as a source of funds is acceptable

In another case, Zhang v. USCIS, the courts considered a policy change that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced and instituted in 2015. USCIS denied all petitions that included unsecured loans as a source investment. The USCIS position was that the cash proceeds from an unsecured loan were not cash, but debt. In Zhang, the petitioners took out a private loan to finance their EB-5 investment. USCIS asked them to prove that they had assets or collateral to back the loan. Thus, the applicants filed a complaint.

On appeal, the courts confirmed that unsecured loans may indeed be a legitimate source of funds for EB-5 and ruled that the USCIS interpretation violated the ordinary meaning of EB-5 regulations. The courts have ruled that cash is fungible and passes from buyer to seller, without imposing on the seller any of the buyer’s obligations to its own creditors. The buyer’s source of money, whether it’s a paycheck, gift, or loan, makes no legal or practical difference. The proceeds of the loan are therefore considered as cash and therefore constitute capital within the meaning of regulation EB-5. USCIS did not appeal this decision to the Supreme Court.

Even if USCIS accepts an unsecured loan as a source of funds, it will still verify the authenticity of the loan, the source of the funds, and potentially how the lender obtained those funds.

Conclusion

The EB5 program seems to have entered a brave new world

The result of these developments is that for now at least we are in a brave new world of EB-5 foreign investment. American ingenuity sidesteps legislative and regulatory hurdles to make sense of a program that still remains the cornerstone of economic immigration to the United States.

