An additional 500,000 households fall into fuel poverty as social tariff demands on UK energy price hikes | fuel poverty





The government faces calls this winter to introduce social tariffs to help households struggling with soaring energy costs, which puts an additional 500,000 households at risk of falling into fuel poverty, to pay for energy.

Some of the UK’s largest energy companies have warned ministers that millions of billpayers will need extra help this winter as regulators prepare to unveil one of the steepest increases on energy price caps.

Regulator Ofgem expects to raise prices by around $150 a year for 15 million households using basic dual-fuel energy tariffs starting in October, as gas prices soared to a 16-year high last week.

An unprecedented surge in the global gas market could raise Ofgems energy caps, calculated based on energy supply costs, to an average of 1,288 per year. It will also add more than 500,000 to the 3 million already in fuel poverty, according to campaign activists.

The upcoming crisis threatens to take a particularly hard hit for families hit hard by the financial aftermath of the pandemic as the government’s unpaid leave payments end by September.

OrbGem CEO Jonathan Briely. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said this is hard news for every family. So, my message to energy companies is clear that they should provide all possible help and support to customers who are struggling as a result of this price fluctuation.

Some of the largest energy companies, including British Gas, E.ON UK, EDF Energy and Scottish Power, have asked their governments to legislate social tariffs on energy set below the Ofgems price ceiling to help families who often have to choose between: . You pay for heating or buy food.

E.ON UK CEO Michael Lewis said social tariffs should be one of the top priorities for next year’s new energy legislation and the government will show its willingness to provide a fair and just energy transition to net zero. One is left.

Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson added that social tariffs should build on the government’s existing warm home discounts. The discount offers eligible households a discount of 140 energy bills each winter, but is a blunt tool in tackling fuel poverty.

I know it’s complicated and there’s a huge amount of work to be done on how it’s going to work, but it’s a reasonable place for the industry to reach, Anderson said.

Industry-funded social tariffs may require each provider to pay in a central pot based on the number of customers it serves. The discount is then returned to the supplier based on the number of customers in a low fuel condition.

For energy suppliers with more fuel-poor customers, this plan can add extra cost to the business. Octopus Energy said it opposes social tariff demands. Bulb Energy said it had to look at concrete plans before supporting social tariffs, while Ovo Energy said it had not formalized its views.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: We know that many families are experiencing the economic impact of Covid-19 and energy costs are rising. If anyone is having trouble paying their energy bills, we recommend that you contact your supplier to discuss your options.

A government spokesperson said that significant progress continues to be made in tackling fuel poverty and that an investment of 1.3 billion will be made to improve household energy efficiency, helping low-income households significantly reduce energy costs.

