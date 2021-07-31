Italy now accepts COVID-19 passes issued by 5 third countries including UK, US and Canada





Italian authorities have now announced that Italy will recognize COVID-19 certificates issued by five countries outside the European Union (EU).

The decision was made through a recent ordinance issued by the Ministry of Health on July 29, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

Accordingly, in accordance with the new regulations, the following certificates of immunization issued by third countries, negative test results for COVID-19 and certificates of recovery will be widely accepted in Italy.

USA Canada Israel Japan UK

He also announced that the new rules would apply to British bases in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Cyprus.

This means that people arriving from the United States, Canada, Israel and Japan are no longer subject to Italian quarantine requirements. This is because travelers from these regions can now use certificates issued by their respective national authorities to avoid such requirements.

However, this rule does not apply to anyone arriving from the UK, despite Italy’s decision to accept health passes.

Travelers arriving from the UK are subject to a five-day quarantine requirement upon entering Italy, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement has been announced until August 30th.

People who have stayed in or transited through the UK within 14 days prior to entering Italy must undergo health monitoring and self-isolation for five days, the defense ministry said.

Additionally, with the exception of quarantine requirements, UK vacationers are required to present the results of a pre-departure coronavirus test conducted within 48 days prior to arrival in Italy and undergo a second COVID-19 test at the end of the self-isolation period.

Previously, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that Italy decided to make a COVID-19 health pass mandatory for all unvaccinated people, including international travelers. This means that starting August 6th, everyone over the age of 12 must provide a health pass in order to be granted access to certain activities and services such as cinemas, exhibitions, parties, festivals, sporting events and more.

Italy also announced that it plans to make the Green Pass compulsory when using trains, planes and long-distance buses from September.

Apart from Italy, 16 other European countries have also decided to make health examinations mandatory when entering public places.

