The US Olympic hoop team adapts to styles of play





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) The US women’s team doesn’t click at the Tokyo Games the way the Americans would like it to be and one of the reasons is the different styles of play they’ve encountered so far.

The Nigerians, who came close to the Americans in single digits, were an athletic team; Japan have spaced the floor with 3-point shooters and France will look to use their size against the United States when the group play ends on Monday.

We got the toughest group due to so many different styles of play, said US coach Dawn Staley. France will pose their challenge with us because they have big guys who can score and goalkeepers who can shoot basketball. Par for the course. We had Nigeria, we just had Japan, it’s not easier.

The Americans have six newcomers to their roster, but are used to blowing up teams at the Olympics during their current streak of six straight gold. The 13-point average victory margin in the first two games in Japan is well below that of the previous six Olympics where they would have faced each other in teams.

It’s just some good basketball going on in the world right now, and I think it would be okay, said Brittney Griner. Everyone looks at him like, Oh my God, but it’s not a moment Oh my God. Let’s do what we need to do now.

This American team is more dependent on its dominant post players like Griner, Aja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The Americans play a more midfield style than the smooth top-down offense that leads to easy points on a quick break.

The Americans are averaging just 18 points at the break in the first two games, a nine-point win over Nigeria and a 17-point win over Japan and are 19 points less per game than the 2016 squad. The United States turns the ball over 21 times per game, the most of any team in the tournament. The Americans also force only 10 errors per game, which is the least.

I feel like we’ve been telling you for years that it sounded easy, something really hard, said five-time Olympian Sue Bird on Friday. Now what you see, we told you, is difficult. That doesn’t mean they weren’t going in the right direction.

An overview of the women’s field ahead of the last group matches:

STAKES

The women’s field will drop from 12 teams to eight for the knockout stage this weekend, with the quarterfinals being played in Saitama on Wednesday. The winners of the three groups, as well as the best runner-up, will take the top four seeds. The other two runners-up and the top two third-placed teams will be the last four seeds for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A

Spain (2-0), which has already won a place in the quarter-finals, is in charge of the group and can win with a victory over Canada (1-1) on Sunday. If Canada wins and Serbia (1-1) defeats Korea, there would be a three-way tie for first place and it would come down to a points differential.

GROUP B

The United States (2-0) have already clinched their place in the quarter-finals, but having won 51 straight games, there’s more at stake than winning a group. Japan (1-1) need a win over Nigeria without a win to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

GROUP C

China (2-0) and Belgium (2-0) are both in the quarter-finals, but neither are satisfied. Emma Meesseman of Belgium, who plays for the Washington Mystics, has carried the Olympians for the first time so far averaging 29 points in their two wins. Australia (0-2) have been the biggest disappointment so far as the Opals had high expectations for the tournament. They have to beat Puerto Rico winless by a huge margin and get help from other teams to progress.

___

More from AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-sports-france-olympic-team-japan-olympic-team-puerto-rico-olympic-team-b4ff759402e77c3a4d00cf1e4b2f27f4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos