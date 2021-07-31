Ireland overtakes the UK in the proportion of fully vaccinated adults.





The Irish Prime Minister has welcomed a great Covid-19 vaccine program after overall vaccination rates have overtaken the UK.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin praised those involved in the implementation after Ireland reached a figure of 72.4% of fully vaccinated adults. The UK interest rate on Saturday was 72.1%. More than 5.8 million jabs have been performed in Ireland to date.

This represents an important transition for countries that have experienced delays in the early stages of their vaccine programs related to EU supply issues. In the spring, there was speculation that the UK might donate a surplus vaccine to Ireland later this year to address the jabs shortage. But since then, national rollouts have accelerated significantly.

Vaccine rollouts continue at a rapid pace, Martin tweeted. Today we are ahead of our closest neighbors with the dazzling efforts of everyone involved. Ireland: 72.4% of fully vaccinated adults UK: 72.1% of fully vaccinated adults.

On the day thousands of people were stabbed in new walk-in vaccine centers set up across Ireland for the bank holiday weekend, vaccine rates surpassed Britain’s. Queues were witnessed at many centers until Saturday as people had a chance to hit the jab.

Irelands Health Service Executive Chief Executive Officer Paul Reed said 800 people had been vaccinated on Saturday morning at the City West Business campus in Dublin, just 90 minutes after the center opened.

Reid said Ireland is on the final countdown to protecting against Covid-19. He tweeted that we were surprised by the attendees taking a walk in the clinic. Irish youth have been working to change this country for the better. Now they come out in numbers to protect themselves and us. And now the percentage of fully vaccinated adults outnumbers the UK!

However, Ireland passed another less positive milestone on Saturday as the number of reported cases since the outbreak began to reach 300,000.

The 1,427 new confirmed cases reported by the national public health emergency team on Saturday brought the total number of cases since the outbreak of the epidemic to 300,000. There were 164 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Saturday, 26 of them in the intensive care unit.

Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic. But today we also continue to see solidarity as a hallmark of our response, with young people across the country lining up to be vaccinated to protect themselves and do their part in protecting our communities.

We strongly urge everyone eligible for the vaccine to come forward and take advantage of the opportunity as soon as possible.

HSE-run walk-in centers are open to anyone 16 years of age or older who has not yet received their first dose. Those who attend will receive a Pfizer jab.

Reservations are not required, but those wishing to be vaccinated must present photo identification and a Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

Health officials say children aged 12 to 16 should be vaccinated in August.

