COVID-19 residential eviction ban in the United States will expire at midnight





WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) – A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions was set to expire at midnight on Saturday, putting millions of U.S. tenants at risk of being forced out of their homes.

The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned on Friday without considering tenant protections after a Republican congressman blocked an offer to extend by unanimous consent until October 18. Democratic leaders said they lacked sufficient support to put the proposal to a formal vote.

The US Senate was in session on Saturday, but leaders have given no indication that they will consider extending the deportation ban. The White House has made it clear that it will not unilaterally extend protections, arguing it does not have the legal authority to do so.

More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on rent payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, which collectively owe more than $ 20 billion to owners.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Saturday that in “every state in this country, families are currently sitting around their kitchen tables, trying to find a way to survive a devastating, disruptive and unnecessary eviction.”

Democratic Representative Cori Bush and others spent Friday night outside the United States Capitol to call attention to the issue.

She asked how parents can go to work and take care of the children if they are deported. “We cannot put people on the streets in a deadly global pandemic,” Bush said on Saturday.

Workers smash furniture left by a tenant who was evicted after 48 hours’ notice for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States on March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brian Snyder

Homeowner groups opposed the moratorium, and some homeowners struggled to keep up with mortgage, tax and insurance payments on properties without rental income.

A moratorium on evictions has largely been in place under various measures since the end of March 2020. The current ban by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went into effect in September 2020 to combat the spread of the disease. COVID-19 and preventing homelessness during the pandemic. It has been extended several times, the last time until Saturday.

The CDC said in June it would not issue further extensions. The CDC declined to comment on Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, explaining the need to extend the eviction ban, noted that of the $ 46.5 billion in rental relief previously approved by Congress, “only $ 3 billion was distributed to tenants “.

President Joe Biden, who unsuccessfully urged Congress to act, on Friday called on state and local governments to disburse the money immediately due to the imminent expiration of the moratorium.

Some states have chosen to extend the moratoriums on evictions beyond July 31. Federal agencies that fund rental housing on Friday urged owners of those properties to take advantage of assistance programs and avoid evicting tenants.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

