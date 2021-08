US lawmaker spends night in front of Capitol Hill protesting return of evictions

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Cori Bush, thrown out three times and having lived in her car with her two children before her political career, spent a sleepless night on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to protest the end on Saturday a pandemic freeze on evictions.

Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her seat in Missouri last year, managed to sleep about an hour sitting upright in a camp chair. Two other progressive lawmakers – Reps Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley – have come forward to support her.

Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon, urging an Instagram audience to join her demand that Congress, President Joe Biden or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prevent the moratorium from expiring.

“Today at midnight, if nothing happens, if no further action is taken by the House, Senate or administration, 7 million people are at risk of being deported,” said the black MP. “I was there myself.”

People are at risk of eviction due to unpaid rents accumulated during the pandemic, when many jobs were lost due to the economic fallout. The CDC imposed the moratorium 11 months ago in part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through overcrowding in shelters and homes of people who would take in others.

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) lifts her phone while streaming live from the chair she spent the night in to mark the upcoming expiration of the federal pandemic moratorium on residential evictions on the Capitol Steps American in Washington, DC, United States, July 31, 2021. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

The House of Representatives on Friday adjourned a seven-week break in August without renewing the moratorium after a Republican congressman blocked a motion to extend it until October 18. Lacking sufficient support, including among some Democrats, House Democrats chose not to legislate a vote.

Biden had asked Congress on Thursday to extend the moratorium and made it clear that his administration would not extend it again without Congressional approval.

According to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, more than 6.5 million American homes are currently behind with $ 20 billion in rents.

Opponents of the moratorium extension note the growing pressure on homeowners who have had to deal with mortgage, insurance and tax payments without rent.

Bush said she had long expected the CDC to extend the moratorium. She was now hoping to get enough other lawmakers to help her convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back to session and act.

“We need to buy time so that we can talk to moderate Democrats and… see how we can work together to get there,” she told reporters.

She had not heard from Pelosi, who told reporters on Friday that she believed the CDC might extend the moratorium.

