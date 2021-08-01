UK watchdog warns employers of ‘no jobs, no jobs’ policy – POLITICO





The London Equalization Watch has warned UK employers to be wary of imposing an outright ban on unvaccinated workers amid growing debate over a “no catch, no work” policy in the UK and around the world .

A warning has been issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which oversees the application of equality and non-discrimination laws in the UK.

Employers have the right to want to protect their employees and clients, especially in situations where people are at risk, such as in nursing homes. But the requirements must be proportionate and non-discriminatory, and regulations must be put in place for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, a committee spokesperson said in an email.

The committee’s statement comes after several large companies, such as Google and Facebook, said they would restrict office access to U.S. employees who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pimlico Plumbers, a major London plumbing company in the UK, has announced for the first time that it will require full vaccination of its employees.

Companies in the financial sector, such as Goldman Sachs and JPorgan, have required their employees to report their immunization status.

UK government ministers have said it makes sense for employees to get double immunized before returning to work, but they won’t make legislation to make this mandatory.

The UK’s Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), an industry association for human resource professionals, states that refusal of employment or based access to work based on immunization status can be a violation to the organization of an employee and that disability or religious He said he could be discriminated against. or philosophical beliefs.

Current UK law protects against such forms of discrimination, but has been amended to require immunizations for care home staff.

The CIPD’s guidance, released this month, warned that companies could be held liable for allegations of abuse and criminal prosecution if they vaccinate their workers. The CIPD said that “compulsory vaccination would be a criminal offense against a person and an illegal injury leading to claims such as assault and battery”.

A lab official said, “It is very problematic for users to force it.” [vaccination] Legally for a number of reasons, especially against existing employees who can claim unfair dismissal.”

The spokesperson said insisting on vaccinations “may be less of a problem for beginners” but “still not recommended except for other issues.”

“Employers will rely on that law,” the spokesperson said, although the spokesperson did not guarantee that claims would not be raised even with new laws that mandate nursing home vaccinations.

“It’s complicated and employers are exposing themselves to legal demands,” the spokesperson added. “It’s much better to encourage than to mandate.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-equality-human-rights-commission-coronavirus-vaccine-ban-unvaccinated-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos