US manager Gregg Berhalter and Mexico boss Tata Martino swap beards ahead of Gold Cup





LAS VEGAS – United States Men’s National Team Manager Gregg Berhalter called on Mexican players for overly physical play in the past and called for the referee to be “right” before the Gold Cup final Sunday between the two teams.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Berhalter referred to previous games against Mexico in which El Tri players grabbed their opponents by the neck. For example, in the CONCACAF Nations League final on June 6, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera hit his American counterpart Weston McKennie in the throat. In Thursday’s semi-final between Mexico and Canada, cameras caught Luis Rodriguez doing the same with Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

– Carlisle: USA and Mexico meet in Las Vegas with different expectations- Gold Cup support, results, schedule and more- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only)

“We want it to be a physical game. We want it to be a tough and contested game, the same as Mexico. They want the same,” said Berhalter. “But we also want it to be fair, and it is the role of the referee in this game, to handle the game fairly. You know, I have seen Mexican players on many occasions grabbing the necks and the face of the players, and it has no place in the game. We cannot have that in the game.

“We want our guys to fight. We want the two teams to fight. We want it to be physical. But that has no place in the game. When I saw the semi-final [between Canada and Mexico] I don’t think the referee did a good job handling this at all. And they have to move on. There cannot be hands on the neck or on the face. “

Asked later about Berhalter’s comments, Mexican coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino retorted that Berhalter’s actions after the United States’ goal against Qatar – in which the American coach nodded to the fourth official – should also be punished. It was a curious tactic from Martino given he was given a red card in the Nations League final for getting his hands on Chief Official John Pitti in a VAR exam.

“The official [on Sunday] will do his best during the match. Against Qatar I don’t think it was just how [Berhalter] behaved with the fourth official, ”Martino said.

After the game against Qatar, Berhalter apologized for his actions.

When it comes to Sunday’s game itself, Mexico comes out on top against a young American team. But Berhalter said “I don’t give much credit” to the idea of ​​the United States playing with house money after reaching the final.

“I think it’s a disservice to our guys,” Berhalter said. “I think it’s a disservice to our team. The guys want to win this game. We are going to do everything we can to win this game, and if we don’t win this game I can guarantee you that we are going to be bitterly disappointed.”

Berhalter added that the only area where his team has exceeded expectations is the group mentality.

“You never know exactly how the group is going to come together when you name the list,” he said. “And I was absolutely amazed at how cohesive this group is, how the players react to challenges and how the team is so focused on our goals,” he said.

Martino said it was irrelevant to focus on the perceived level of the USMNT squad or on players who were not on Berhalter’s squad.

“We will play against the United States and against the players that their manager has included for this Gold Cup… the reasoning for those chosen is not our concern, we face the United States in another final and we are looking to win,” added Martino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/concacaf-gold-cup/story/4443162/us-manager-gregg-berhaltermexico-boss-tata-martino-trade-barbs-ahead-of-gold-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos