Brake giant Brembo chooses Silicon Valley for its American-inspired laboratory





Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci

BREMBO

Italian brake giant Brembo SpA recently decided to strengthen its research and development presence in major markets around the world, including the crucial US market. And now Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci has announced the company’s selection of Silicon Valley for what it calls the Brembo Inspiration Lab.

Silicon Valley outpost to be Brembo’s first as part of Schillacis strategy to build maker of red brake calipers and other brake components into a trusted solutions provider and digital player smarter, two goals of a new approach he announced in September.

The new Brembo lab will focus on strengthening the company’s expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence. Its opening is scheduled for the last quarter of this year, with the aim of attracting talent from different industries as Brembo promotes[s] the virtuous mix of several skills for the benefit of the development of new braking solutions, the company said in a statement.

We are entering and investing in this world-renowned high-tech and innovation site with the clear and ambitious goal of tackling the unprecedented challenges impacting the automotive industry, Schillaci said in the statement.

While Silicon Valley makes perfect sense for an R&D outpost for Brembo, as it does for many other auto parts makers and major suppliers, Schillaci told me last fall that the company was open to a number possible locations for its new type of R&D center. The company’s current R&D headquarters are in Plymouth, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, and its primary manufacturing center in the United States is in rural Homer, Michigan.

If you’re talking about software and AI, the first place you think of is Silicon Valley, he said last fall. But if you’re talking about technological engineering, of course Michigan and the Detroit area is where you want to be. Along with digitalization per se, another aspect of Brembos’ new strategy has suggested that the company wants to be physically closer to the OEM headquarters which in North America is clustered in the heart of the country.

Major automotive trends such as electric and autonomous vehicles put a lot of pressure on OEMs in terms of resource management, Schillaci said. These are changes that we have to face. We cannot ignore them. Think about it: for many OEMs, in the powertrain business, they previously had to deal with two main technologies: gasoline and diesel. Now it’s more complicated, with electric cars and [hydrogen] fuel tanks. This tells you that they should make a very high priority to allocate resources. At Brembo, we thought the time had come to do more to help our partners.

Brembo also plans to open new innovation centers in China, India and Europe, said Alessandro Ciotti, director of advanced R&D for Brembo, last fall. They will be located in these different places to make us faster in creating and implementing new technologies, he said. It will also give us the opportunity to have a different mindset from the people within the organization, a diversity of mind and approach.

In developing, Schillaci told me that the creation of these new R&D centers is a natural consequence of our new vision and mission. Already today, we have R&D departments in our entities, as in North America. But how can we be close to technology while leveraging diversity by employing people locally who challenge Brembo on new technologies, ideas and solutions?

