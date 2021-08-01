Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Discounts on shopping vouchers and pizza to promote youth vaccination

Free taxis, pizzas and movie theater visits will be provided to young people if the government agrees to vaccinate them against the coronavirus to stimulate adoption.

Ministers are discussing with dozens of companies, including coffee and movie chains, about a voucher system that will launch later this month in time for the new school year. Read the full story.

2. UK Covid nursing home deaths could be thousands more than official figures, providers say

England’s Covid nursing home death toll is likely to be thousands more than the official figure.

When the Quality of Care Commission (CQC) first released official figures in July, it said there were 39,017 Covid-related deaths in nursing homes in the UK. Read the full article.

3. Olympic Broadcasters are bidding on Channel 4

Discovery, the US broadcaster leading the Olympics, is seeking a bid for Channel 4, which will challenge the BBC and ITV’s dominance on screens in the UK.

Media sources say Discovery, which already owns a series of pay-TV channels in the UK, is having informal discussions about a potential Channel 4 acquisition if ministers push for privatization in the fall. Read the full story.

4. Secret NHS Pandemic Plan Could Mean Premature Baby Denied Care

A secret plan drawn up by the NHS may force doctors to consider refusing life-saving treatment for premature babies in severe infectious diseases, the Telegraph may reveal.

A confidential report prepared by NHS England and sent to government advisers three years before the Covid 19 outbreak outlines a patient triage scenario in which some people are denied treatment during an influenza pandemic when resources are limited. Read the full story.

5. Banks prepare for biggest inflation surge since the financial crisis

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to announce the biggest price shock in more than a decade this week as grim forecasts highlight the inflation threat facing the UK.

Analysts expect inflation of nearly 4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 in Banks’ latest monetary policy report. This is a significant increase from our May estimate of 2.5%.

