Comparison of American swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s vertical jump to NBA stars





Caeleb Dressel has become well known for his exploits in the pool, but could the five-time Olympic gold medalist have made it in the NBA?

Well, if his vertical jump is any indication, he has more than enough athleticism to compete in the league. According to Golf Digest, Dressel recorded a vertical jump of 43 inches; and in this video it’s mind blowing how high it can rise from the ground.

MORE: When does Caeleb Dressel swim?

No doubt the ability to throw his 6-3 frame nearly 4 feet in the air helped him start quickly on the blocks when he dives to swim, but how much would that help him in the NBA?

According to Top End Sports, the average vertical jump for an NBA player is 28 inches, which means Dressel would have about a foot and a half of jumping ability compared to an average player.

The guys in the same conversation as Dressel and even some who aren’t are awesome. According to EPOK Performance, LeBron James can reach 44 inches, Andrew Wiggins can reach 44, Shannon Brown is 44.5, Zion Williamson can reach 45, Spud Webb has reached 46, Darrell Griffith has reached 48, and Michael Jordan has reached 48.

That same report lists some of the NBA stars under Dressel’s 43-inch jump: Dwyane Wade (36), Russell Westbrook (36.5) and Kobe Bryant (38) all show up under Dressel’s 43-inch jump.

Star swimmer Nathan Adrian told The Athletic that Dressel’s ability to jump is a “divine gift” and that “if anyone found a way to instill a 40-inch vertical in athletes, they would become a billionaire.

With the success he’s enjoying in the pool, having already won three Olympic gold medals before Saturday’s last day of racing, don’t expect to see 24-year-old Dressel on an NBA court anytime soon.

