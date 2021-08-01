American track and field sprinter Richardson applauds Jamaica’s 100m clear round





Athletics – Diamond League – Gateshead – Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead, Great Britain – May 23, 2021 Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States celebrates winning her women’s 100m REUTERS / Lee Smith /

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was banned from the Olympics after being temporarily banned for testing positive for cannabis, applauded the Jamaican 100-meter sweep on Sunday led by the record breaking performance of ‘Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Thompson-Herah erased the Olympic record with a dazzling 10.61-second sprint en route to defend the title she won in Rio five years ago, becoming the second-fastest woman in history and s’ rising among the tallest in the iconic 100m event.

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won silver while compatriot Shericka Jackson won bronze.

“Kudos to the Jamaican ladies for the free kick,” Richardson, who had been a medal contender in Tokyo before the ban, wrote on Twitter. “Powerful and strong black women who dominate the sport.”

Richardson, 21, won the 100m at the Olympic trials in the United States in June and is expected to be one of the top stars of the Games in Japan.

She represented America’s best chance for a first gold medal since Gail Devers won in 1996, and after Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 title for doping offenses.

But things came to an end for her after she won the US Trials with an impressive 10.86 and tested positive for cannabis and was banned for a month, excluding her from the tournament.

Richardson said she was facing the death of her mother at the time and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said her ban was reduced to one month because she had used cannabis outside. competition and that it had nothing to do with athletic performance.

On Saturday in Tokyo, the only American competing in the final Teahna Daniels finished seventh with a time of 11.02.

“TO THE PODIUM WE ARE GOING”

It was one of the fastest finals on record with six sprinters out of the eight finalists in under 11 seconds, with Thompson-Herah leading the pack.

“I think I could have gone faster if I hadn’t clocked in and celebrated early,” she said later.

In a tweet, Thompson-Herah touted his humble roots.

“Just a little girl from BANANA GROUND who loved to run. Believe in your dreams, work hard and have faith in God,” she wrote.

Silver medalist Fraser-Pryce, who said Tokyo 2020 will be her last Olympics, tweeted her satisfaction at seeing Jamaica’s dominance in the race.

“Legacy isn’t just about winning, it’s also about graciously watching others shine. Even through disappointment,” she wrote. “Congratulations to 2 amazing athletes Elaine and Shericka. To the podium we go !!”

Jamaica’s free kick confirmed its supremacy in the event, with 10 of the 12 women’s 100m medals available since 2008, including all gold medals.

Fraser-Pryce said on Saturday the final showed the level that women’s sprinting has reached on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I am really delighted that the women’s sprint has taken it (to) another level and it is really remarkable,” she told reporters. “It is a testament to the depth we have in terms of women.”

Richardson could be part of this future of sport.

Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa & Shri Navaratnam

