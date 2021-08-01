Pregnant women should be vaccinated due to the COVID-19 strain: UK





Vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 around the world continue at a frightening pace as new strains, especially highly contagious delta strains, do more and more damage to countries’ normalization programs. So UK health officials have urged more pregnant women to vaccinate after the variant was found to increase the risk of serious symptoms.

Britain’s top midwife, Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, wrote a letter to GPs and midwives on Friday encouraging pregnant women to get a jab, as pregnant women have seen an increase in serious illness among those hospitalized with viral symptoms. urged that

She said she is urging pregnant women to “protect themselves and their babies.”

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives also recommended vaccination for pregnant women.

Public Health England says more than 130,000 pregnant women in the United States have been vaccinated, so it is recommended that pregnant women vaccinate Moderna and Pfizer.

A paper based on national data published online on July 25 by the UK Obstetric Surveillance System found that the proportion of pregnant women admitted to hospital with moderate to severe infections after the delta mutation became dominant in May “significantly” increased.

A study by Oxford University researchers found that pregnant women hospitalized during the delta wave are more likely to get pneumonia, and a third require respiratory support.

“It is very worrying that pregnant women are seeing an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 and that pregnant women appear to be more severely affected by the delta variant of the disease,” said study lead author Marian Knight, professor of maternity. It’s nice,” he said. Population Health at Oxford University.

Of the more than 3,000 pregnant women hospitalized with symptoms of the virus since February, none were fully vaccinated, the study said.

This study did not examine pregnant women with mild infections who were treated outside the hospital.

World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine director Kate O’Brien said this week that pregnancy appears to increase the risk of serious illness.

“That puts you at a greater risk and will be more true when your belly is larger and your lung capacity is reduced in the second half of your pregnancy,” she said in a live Q&A session on social media.

“It’s really important for pregnant women to understand the importance of vaccination.”

The UK has recommended vaccination for pregnant women since April, but the coverage rate is very low compared to the general population, the newspaper reported.

“The results of this study strongly emphasize the urgent need for an international approach to address this misinformation and improve vaccine intake during pregnancy.”

A survey conducted by the RCOG in May found that 58% of pregnant women who were given the vaccine refused the vaccine, and most said they were waiting for further information on safety for fear of harming the baby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/life/science/pregnant-women-should-get-vaccinated-due-to-covid-19-variants-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos