Van Sweeden: Why I’m taking the ‘corrupt’ UK to court over oil and gas subsidies





The AN SNP activist took the UK government to court in a landmark case on oil and gas subsidies and said she was “satisfied to blow them one shot”.

Kairin van Sweeden, a native of Aberdeen Dyce, is one of three plaintiffs to appear in court against Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Minister Kwasi Kwarteng after a higher court ruled last week that they could proceed.

Modern Money Scotland’s 54-year-old managing director, in an exclusive interview with Sunday National, said the British government’s oil and gas strategy was “corrupted” and that their policies were “killing us”.

Together with fellow plaintiffs, 23-year-old climate justice activist Mikaela Loach and former refinery worker Jeremy Cox, the trio want a court declaration that the state-run Oil and Gas Authority’s (OGUK) new strategy is illegal. . OGUK operates under the direction of BEIS.

They say it encourages oil and gas production that is not economical for the UK and conflicts with its legal obligation to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

And Van Sweeden personally invested in this matter. Her parents David Robertson, who died sadly in 2019, and her 76-year-old mother Lorna were both heavily involved in the creation of the oil and gas industry and the Offshore Industry Liaison Committee, a trade union formed after the deaths of 167 workers in the 1970s. July 6, 1988 Piper Alpha platform.

Van Sweeden said: There is generally no affection for the British government and I think they were very corrupt and blacklisted my father.

“If I could hit them with a ship, I would be very happy to do so. I really don’t like seeing flaming koalas and crunchy kangaroos. I am at a stage where I can do everything I can to help with this.

“When I was a kid in the ’70s I was watching John Craven’s news rounds and they were saying London was going to be flooded, and it’s happening here now.

“It wasn’t that they didn’t know, it was they knew, but we kept choosing the wrong people and they kept doing the wrong thing and that’s the result. Now the town of Kentish is flooded.”

The court case was backed by a pay-for-pollution campaign, and activists say the interpretation of OGUK’s legal obligation to “maximize the economic recovery” of oil and gas does not take into account the billions of dollars in public cash used to support the industry. claim not to.

In 2020, Shell paid negative $99.1 million in taxes to the UK. This means that the UK government paid the company that amount during the pandemic. The UK was the only country operated by Shell and not paying taxes.

The company has since paid the CEO $7 million and announced plans to lay off 330 people in the North Sea.

The problem, as Van Sweeden saw, is that the UK government has the power to solve the problem tomorrow, but they are not interested in doing it.

She explained: “I think there’s a lot of nonsense that maybe we can’t afford not to do this. That’s completely nonsense. This is also what I am trying to teach with Modern Money Scotland. The government has no currency restrictions. .

“With the pandemic, we’ve seen that giving loans as a last resort by governments can be a last resort, so it can transform people in the oil industry at any time.

“It has always been possible in countries with free floating currencies.

“They’re killing people with this. I think that’s the most important thing. We can afford to do something about this right now. It’s an existential threat.”

Van Sweeten believes in the impact this will have on future generations in a reality where climate is an even more pressing issue with so many stocks allocated to deficit spending.

She said: “When people say our children will pay their debts, they don’t. There will be no bees or food for our children to pay, and everything will be submerged. That’s how they pay if we don’t mobilize the population to start doing something about this now.

“Everyone who is unemployed right now is participating in the Green New Deal, we can do what we can, we need to insulate our homes, and there is so much we can do. We do what we need.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced that oil and gas exploration should be halted this year in order to maintain the target of 1.5°C set by the Paris Agreement.

But with the Cambo field on the coast of Shetland, jointly owned by Shell and Siccar Point Energy, now awaiting permission to start drilling 800 million barrels of oil from OGUK, Van Sweeden thinks drastic action is needed.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson’s COP26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton was criticized after suggesting that “micro steps” such as not rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher could help the public address the climate crisis. .

Van Sweeden said shifting responsibility to individuals is not the only way out of this crisis.

“It’s a complete denial that sometimes big government action is needed. If they get too caught up in libertarians, the market will sort out all their thoughts. They’re so obsessed with it and we need to release them. But I They are afraid they can’t because they’re too entangled in that philosophy.

“I think the only way to deal with this government right now is to go to court.”

