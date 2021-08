Olympics-Baseball-USA pitcher woke up at 2 a.m. for a trade with the Twins

By Paresh Dave

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) Simeon Woods-Richardson, the youngest American baseball player at the Tokyo Olympics, was awakened at 2 a.m. on Saturday by an unexpected phone call.

On that matter, the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays throwing hopeful learned he was traded to the Minnesota Twins for young phenomenon Jose Berrios hours before the league’s annual trade deadline. baseball major.

I was half asleep, he told Reuters on Saturday night after the United States beat South Korea.

I’m lucky to have answered the phone. I couldn’t be happier. It’s just one of those things where baseball is a big deal, man. You have to be mature enough to know that. You must be prepared to accompany the trip and where the trip will take you.

He joins fellow American pitcher Joe Ryan, who learned last week at the Olympic dining hall that he had been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays Twins.

It’s good to have a familiar face there, said Woods-Richardson.

One of the few black players in a sport now increasing the reach of the community, Woods-Richardson said on Saturday that during the Games he found a small way to support the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equity.

He wrote in the marker on his cleats, Say her name, which calls attention to the brutality of the American police against unarmed black women.

Teammate Edwin Jackson Jr, who struck out two Korean hitters, printed the same phrase on his custom shoes for the Games, added Woods-Richardson.

Both said being African-American players in their first Olympic baseball appearance since 2008 is an important statement in itself, with Woods-Richardson recalling being inspired as a child by a textbook photo. American track and field medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos doing the Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics.

Other American baseball players who have spoken included Cuban-Americans Eddy Alvarez and Nick Martinez, who support the recent anti-government protests in Cuba.

Keep on fighting. We hear you, we see you, said Martinez.

