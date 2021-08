UK government won’t interfere if indyref2 is decided in will – Michael Gove

Michael Gove

Westminster has repeatedly rejected the Scottish government’s request for the necessary powers to vote again, but the Cabinet Secretary has said it will do if the public wants a second referendum.

The remarks came in response to a decline in independence approval ratings.

After about six months of consistent polls last year showing majority support for secession, one poll found 58 percent in favor, and the tide is starting to change in early 2021.

According to the most recent survey conducted by Panelbase for the Sunday Times, 48% of 1,287 respondents supported leaving the UK.

Gove said in the Sunday Mail: There is a principle that the Scots can ask the question again in appropriate circumstances.

I just don’t think it’s right and the public doesn’t think it’s right to ask that question right now.

A referendum is held if there is a firm will in favor of the referendum.

It’s not clear what convinces the UK government that another vote is Scotland’s steadfast will, but it could potentially mean a positive election outcome for an independent party or a vote that continues to be supported for a period of time. .

Gove also rejected the possibility of a third tilt in the Conservative leadership, which failed in 2016 and 2019.

Historically, those who ran for prime minister from the Conservative Party but didn’t succeed didn’t win the prize later, he said.

Went twice and both times won bronze. I don’t think Ill win the gold medal and I have to admit it.

I think Boris will still be prime minister for a while, and there will be a lot of younger guys out there who are much better equipped than me.

I won’t ruin their future by naming them, but there comes a point when you have to recognize that you have your chance.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said: “It shouldn’t be news that the Conservatives finally realize that the Scottish people have expressed their democratic hope in the election that they want to put their future in their hands.” The point Michael Gove misses is that the Scots spoke and expressed their firm will to hold a referendum when they elected an independent majority supporting the MSP in the Scottish Parliament just two months ago. If Boris Johnson continues to ignore him, he will continue to tell the Scottish people that their opinions don’t matter, even after he has delegated them to hold a referendum. It will strengthen support for independence. We face another 10-year prospect of Conservative tightening. We are already seeing the beginnings by ending essential support for hardworking families at a time when they need it most. The people of Scotland should be given the choice to take a different path.

