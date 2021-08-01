US Coronavirus: ‘Problem remains with unvaccinated’, says expert as Covid-19 cases increase in US





“We know the vast majority of the spread is still due to unvaccinated people. And I think that’s the part that was lost in the CDC message… ie the problem didn’t come. “Not vaccinated. The problem remains with the unvaccinated. And the way we can get out of this pandemic is to increase vaccination rates,” CNN medical analyst Dr Leana Wen said on Saturday.

According to the latest CDC data, less than 0.004% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have experienced a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization, and less than 0.001% have died from the disease.

The CDC has reported a total of 6,587 breakthrough cases, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths as of July 26. At that time, more than 163 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Wen clarified that recent federal government guidelines that fully vaccinated people should mask themselves does not indicate vaccines don’t work.

“So the CDC should actually say, ‘Look, the reason we’re doing warrants inside is that the unvaccinated can’t be trusted to put on masks. This is why the vaccinated must also put on masks, “” she said.

“I really think that would clear things up because at the end of the day the problem is the unvaccinated. They really need to keep this idea from getting over the fact that vaccines don’t work because that’s exactly what it is. contrary to what the CDC data shows. ”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, echoed Wen’s position.

“So if I tell you if you get vaccinated you have … 99.999% chance of not dying from this virus, what else in life gives you that kind of guarantee? Our vaccines are extremely effective and very safe “said Reiner. told CNN on Saturday. “But the news is just phenomenal with these vaccines, even with the super aggressive Delta variant our vaccines work and they work great.”

Although there has been a recent delay in vaccination in many parts of the country, inoculations have started to accelerate. The seven-day average of new doses administered per day in the United States is now 652,084, up 26% from three weeks ago. The increase is even more marked in the southern states, which have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

In Alabama, where about 34% of the total population is fully vaccinated, the seven-day average is more than double that of three weeks ago. And Arkansas, with just 36% of its population fully vaccinated, has also seen its average daily rate of doses administered double in the past three weeks.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said Americans can reduce Covid-19 infections within weeks with vaccination and masks.

“If we take the necessary steps to reduce the amount of disease that exists now, we can do it in a matter of weeks, if we all get vaccinated, if we wear masks,” Walensky told Fox News on Friday.

Just under half, 49.5%, of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, CDC data released on Saturday showed.

Industry calls for more vaccinations among healthcare workers

With the increase in hospitalizations, healthcare workers are again facing an increased risk of exposure to Covid-19. And some in the medical community are calling for more stringent immunization requirements for healthcare and long-term care workers.

Nationally, less than 59% of nursing home staff are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In contrast, more than 81% of nursing home residents were vaccinated as of July 18, according to CMS. According to a recent AARP report, only 1 in 5 nursing homes have met the industry’s goal of immunizing 75% of its healthcare workforce.

“For healthcare workers, I think a mandate is needed,” Dr. Rachel Villanueva, president of the National Medical Association, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday.

The National Medical Association, which advocates on behalf of African American physicians and patients, is one of dozens of healthcare organizations that recently signed a joint statement supporting Covid-19 vaccine mandates for all industry workers.

Even among healthcare and long-term care workers, Villanueva noted: “I think it really reflects what’s going on in our country – that people have concerns, that people have been subjected to a lot of misinformation. , and I think that has done us a great disservice. “

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA), which represents 70 hospitals in the state, approved a policy Thursday requiring its member hospitals “to implement mandatory vaccination policies for their employees,” according to a statement.

According to the MHA, each hospital “will establish its own policy and schedule for mandatory vaccination, exercising independent judgment, based on its staff”, the needs of the community and compliance “with all federal and state laws by granting appropriate medical and religious care. exemptions. “

“We felt it was important to take a stand together,” Christine Schuster, CEO of Emerson Hospital, said in a tweet.

Debate on mask mandates

More cities and states are reinstating mask warrants after recent data suggests that vaccinated and unvaccinated people could potentially carry a similar viral load if infected.

Palm Beach County, Florida will require indoor face masks in all buildings in the county for vaccinated and unvaccinated people starting next week, citing rising rates of Covid-19 positivity in southern Florida, according to a county statement.

San Francisco, which has more than 70% of residents vaccinated against Covid-19, “is very vigorously exploring a mask warrant,” according to the city’s health official, Dr. Grant Colfax. An announcement is expected next week.

“Now is not a good time not to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” Colfax said, urging residents to find a way to protect themselves by receiving the vaccine. Colfax noted that hospitalizations of Covid-19 vaccinated patients represent a fraction of the number of those who are not vaccinated.

And it’s not just cities and counties that issue directives. The Lollapalooza Music Festival, which ends Sunday, said it will require masks in all indoor spaces this weekend after following the latest recommendation from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“We encourage all fans who attend the festival to bring a mask as they attend the last two days of the festival,” according to a tweet from the festival.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Matthew Hilk, Travis Caldwell, Lauren Mascarenhas, Jen Christensen, Melissa Alonso, Dave Alsup, Raja Razek, Brad Parks and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

