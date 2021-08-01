The European Convention on Human Rights Protocol enters into force





Protocol No. 15 is an international legal agreement making a series of changes to the Convention, the development of which was led by the UK.

The Act’s entry into force concludes the last major reform of the Brighton Declaration, adopted under the chair of the UK’s European Commission Ministerial Committee. The Brighton Declaration was an agreement reached at a high-level meeting of the European Council in April 2012, in which the British government announced plans to reform the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

The changes introduced by Protocol No. 15 aim to address the inefficiencies of ECtHR. Under certain conditions, ECtHR considers that the applications of persons claiming rights under the Convention have been violated by the State party. In particular, the Protocol will help manage the large number of applications that courts receive.

Protocol No. 15 recognizes that the primary responsibility for the protection of human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights rests with individual States Parties. It will also improve the effectiveness of ECtHR by shortening the application deadline and ensuring that all applications are complete. Appropriate consideration by domestic courts. It would also amend the rules for the appointment and retirement of court judges, allowing judges to serve nine-year terms and provide continuity.

It also shows the extent to which the UK’s pragmatic leadership on ECtHR reform has provided results and, along with other measures agreed by States Parties to the Convention over the past decade, will ensure that this unique international human rights system can be effectively and lastingly maintained. will be We continue to respond to new challenges.

Noting these progress and the important achievements of the entry into force of Protocol 15, the UK Government will continue to support the continual improvement of the ECtHR and the European Convention on Human Rights system.

The principle of subsidiarity (as each Party has primary responsibility for the protection of human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights) and the principle of limits of audit (reduction of the deadline for a Party’s application to the ECtHR from 6 months to 4 months (when a final decision is made) From the date) the national remedies have been exhausted. At the national level) if the applicant is not at a significant disadvantage, the Court of Deprivation of Rights in the case of repeal of a provision prohibiting the rejection of applications not duly considered by national courts To object to the Court’s decision to renounce its jurisdiction over the ECtHR, the e-Grand Chamber ECtHR replaced the upper age limit of judges (currently 70) with the requirement that the candidate for judges be under 65 on the date requested by the list of judges before the ECtHR Europe ​council council. This was to ensure that all judges were seated for a nine-year term.

