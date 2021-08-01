The UK Pensions Fund warns that diversity is important when choosing a wealth manager.





Financial Services Update

Wealth managers have been notified by a group of UK pension funds and investment consultants, which oversees over £1 trillion in assets, that they are at risk of losing clients or addressing a workforce diversity shortage.

The group, which includes the UK Workplace Pension System Nest and the Church of England Pension Board, has signed a new charter promising to include factors such as gender and racial mix in decisions about which fund managers to enter into money management agreements.

The move comes as the fund industry struggles to address the shortage of women and non-whites, especially in the investment function. While asset managers have been candid about the need for companies investing to increase diversity and campaigned to get rid of all-male boards, the sector itself has repeatedly been called “pale, masculine, outdated.”

Data from Morningstar shows that there are more funds in the UK run by men named Dave than women. In a separate study, the Investment Association, the UK asset manager trade association, found less than 1% of UK investment managers were black.

“The development of the investment industry has been very slow. Despite the numerous initiatives, there is still a lack of diversity,” said Helen Price, Stewardship Manager at Brunel Pension Partnership and a key figure in the charter.

Pensions and Financial Inclusions Minister Guy Opperman welcomed the charter, adding that wealth managers must “represent more” savers.

The charter was designed by several of the UK’s largest pension schemes, including the RPMI Railpen, the West Midlands Pension Fund and the Lothian Pension Fund. We have also been supported by several investment consultants who advise pension funds and other clients where to invest their funds.

Under the Charter, the Diversity Question forms part of the overall assessment score for each fund manager as each fund manager bids for a new contract or mandate for the management of its funds. In other words, we need to disclose information about the diversity of our workforce that many people have been reluctant to in the past.

Price said “last year’s events”, particularly the death of George Floyd in the United States, meant diversity was “front and center” for many pension funds.

She added that information about race, age, ethnicity, gender, and socioeconomic background is “not being consistently collected in a way that allows industry to identify barriers and make meaningful progress.”

“We expect fund managers to manage diversity as an important investment issue, but if their organizations make little effort to address it, it is questionable how well they are doing,” she added.

A study last year by investment consulting firm Willis Towers Watson of more than 2,400 individual investment teams around the world found that diverse groups outperformed groups with no gender or minority employees on average by 20 basis points per year.

Diandra Soobiah, Nest’s Head of Responsible Investments said, “Having a variety of skills, backgrounds and experience will lead to better investment decisions and financial outcomes for our members in the long run.”

The Charter has developed a questionnaire for signatories to use. It currently focuses on ethnicity and gender diversity, but will expand to include other metrics such as socioeconomic background.

Signatories are also committed to including diversity as part of their ongoing monitoring of investment managers.

