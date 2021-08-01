Extending DACA Protection Creates Jobs and Tax Revenue for the U.S. Economy





The US government has struggled for nearly a decade over what to do with immigrants who arrived illegally as children with their parents, and this debate shows no signs of slowing down. Without legal status, the nearly two million young people who have entered the country illegally over the past twenty-three years cannot be legally employed, obtain a driver’s license or access most government benefits.

In 2012, the Obama administration created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which created a pathway for this cohort to work legally after graduating from high school.

The decree turned out to be contentious. After Donald Trump tried and failed to come up with a bipartisan plan to extend it, his administration then attempted to overturn it. In 2020, the Supreme Court rejected the annulment.

However, in July, District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that DACA was illegal and that the appropriate place of origin for this program was Congress. His decision, that he stayed the appeal, put the lives of current DACA members in limbo. The move is expected to prompt members of Congress to redouble their efforts to achieve some sort of permanent legislative solution for this cohort that allows them to continue to obtain training and paid employment, which would boost employment and citizens’ wages. Americans and increase GDP and taxes. income too.

Earlier this year, members of Congress introduced a law called The Dream Act of 2021 that would extend protection for ACADs beyond the initial cohort of children who arrived before 2007. The House of Representatives has already passed similar legislation.

We have completed several studies that examine the economic impact of making DACA permanent or extending it to future immigrant cohorts. Our last applied the methodology we previously developed in these previous studies to estimate the economic impact of extending DACA protections to those who arrived at the age of 16 or 17 before 2007 or as children. with their parents after 2007.

Once again, we find that such protections would serve to raise the level of education of this cohort, since they would considerably increase their returns to higher education. With a larger proportion of this group completing high school, attending university and earning an undergraduate degree, we estimate that this group’s incomes and the tax payments they would make would also increase.

Our analysis estimates that implementing this legislation would increase the incomes of this cohort by approximately $ 26 billion over the next decade, while increasing tax revenues by $ 20 billion. Making the original DACA permanent would increase tax revenue by nearly $ 90 billion, we found.

The estimates for the most recent cohort are lower than what we estimated for the previous ones, simply because most of this group is much younger, meaning that they will collectively spend far fewer years working during of the ten-year budget window. Most of the economic gains that would accrue to this group and the country would go beyond the next decade.

Since these children had no choice in the decision to immigrate and may only vaguely remember the country of their birth, we do not gain anything by prohibiting them from working legally: they have no desire to leave the country and we do not seem to want as a country to take the drastic measures that would be necessary to expel a majority of this group.

Indeed, nearly three-quarters of the American population appear to be in favor of measures to help this cohort secure a pathway to legally stay in the country and obtain legal employment.

There is also little evidence that this group will take up jobs on the net that would otherwise go to US citizens. Instead, giving them the opportunity to get and use a college education will both make them more productive and reduce the extent to which they compete for jobs with low-income Americans.

Additionally, given that the data shows that foreign-born workers are much more willing to relocate for work, we suggested that DACA recipients would help avoid declining employment in less urban areas of the country. where skills shortages persist.

Our analysis suggests that granting legal status to this next generation of Dreamers would be a win-win outcome: beyond the enormous gains that would ensue for this cohort, the entire U.S. economy also has an interest in let them work legally in this country. The Dream Act of 2021 is legislation we should all support.

Kevin McGee, Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, is co-author of this article

