



Pressure from the criminal justice system means it has failed to differentiate between repeat offenders and those caught up in the 2011 British riots, the former prosecutor said.

More than 2,000 people have been convicted of riot-related crimes and received harsh sentences. Analysis by the Justice Department found that the average prison sentence for riot-related cases more than doubled in 2010 compared to similar offenses in magistrates’ courts, while it increased by three-quarters in royal courts.

The majority of the defendants had previously been convicted, but more than a fifth were not. These included six months of a student who pleaded guilty to stealing a water bottle worth $3.50 and two men who were sentenced to four years in prison for instigating a riot on Facebook.

The then Northwest Attorney General, Nazir Afzal, said that the magistrate’s speedy handling of cases from the magistrates’ to the courts and the swift response to the riots in Greater Manchester, including overnight stays and forced sentences, helped put down the disorder, but organized criminals. said to have blurred the distinction between them. , a first-time offender who is rampant in commotion.

Otherwise, Afzal said, some people regret even being involved because they have to treat people differently because the system is unfair. If conditional discharge, probation, restorative justice, and salary compensation were given in a different climate, in a different setting, they would have been completely bypassed from the justice system. But we didn’t have the resources, so we got involved in everything else.

I mean 2011 was the beginning of austerity. I was immediately tasked with reducing the budget by 25%, which resulted in the release of many prosecutors and administrative staff. So did the police, and the police station was closed. So we had to work with the limited resources we had, which meant we had to apply the same rules to everyone and exercise less discretion than we would otherwise have.

Afzal claimed that the staff did their best in the circumstances and had never met anyone in the community who disagreed with the response.

Research has shown that while most public support the imposition of harsher penalties for crimes committed during riots and the use of restraining sentences in such situations, support has also been demonstrated for non-violent sentences for non-violent, riot-related crimes.

Afzal said that ultimately sending someone to jail is always a failure of a system where I cannot change the system in which I exist.

Toby Wilbraham, a criminal defense attorney for Olliers in Manchester, recalled a court official who denied the judiciary succumbed to political pressure, but said there were government memos on how to handle the case.

Wilbraham said, “We know the judges in our courts and we know that the way they handle cases is significantly different and they are more often punished and held in custody than ever before,” Wilbraham said.

Remission was rare, although many defendants were between the ages of 10 and 17 and a similar proportion was between 18 and 20.

London attorney Beth OReilly describes courts as a conveyor belt to prison, adding: Riots, violent disorder, and sentences too long if convicted.

Adrian Langdale QC represented a young mob convicted of bombing the Nottingham Police Department after serving his time. He committed organized crime when some people were captured by the moment and its excitement and adventure so that they might not fully realize what the end result would be and, unfortunately, some of those who had served quite a lengthy prison sentence were released.

Ive defended an individual convicted of a shooting after being released, and Ive was released and involved a person involved in a large drug supply.

Langdale, like now retired London lawyer Terry Munyard, has been acquitted in a handful of riot-related cases, but remains furious at the harsh sentence.

Nick said that doing the most trivial thing shouldn’t be like going to jail. I think that the state, police, and judges in the form of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not fully consider the individual situation of the people because they wanted to stop further uprisings of the oppressed masses.

