Moving Costs Increase When UK Removal Company Raises Prices | property





Moving costs are increasing because moving companies have to raise house prices due to difficulties in hiring drivers.

According to operators, some demolition companies have increased their prices by up to 25%, following wage increases charged to retain and attract workers amid fierce competition for professional truck-licensed personnel.

AnyVan founder and CEO Angus Elphinstone said industry-wide prices rose 10-15% as strong demand for demolition vans continued to peak in June, before the stamp duty cuts ended.

He said demand rose 200% in June and interest in the director hasn’t diminished as expected since then. He said that, in our experience, the shortage was not solely due to the overwhelming demand from home movers. We have seen many elimination teams leave the UK and move to Europe after Brexit, reducing the number of available teams.

Several operators at the demolition company have confirmed they have had to increase prices by 10-25% to their customers and are struggling to keep up with demand due to a shortage of drivers.

Mark Chudley of moving company Chudley International said he had increased wages by at least 25% to attract more drivers, but the shortage caused him to do only half the number of jobs he had expected for the year. .

“There is more demand than capacity,” he said. There will be fewer staff in August, even on holidays, and not as bad as in June, but I think it will continue for the rest of the year.

Cicero Almeida, who runs demolition company Dumond in south London, said he could have done at least 30% more work if he had had a driver. He said wages have increased by 25 to 30 percent, but the industry is struggling to secure qualified workers.

HGV drivers can choose where they want to work. He said he could make deliveries that don’t have to lift heavy objects, or drive empty trucks or cement trucks.

Almeida said it was forced to raise prices for customers because it saw inflation in the cost of cartons and packing tape, as well as increasing driver salaries due to increased demand from couriers and the difficulty of importing goods. Because of the lack of shipping containers. He also said the company had to warehouse more items destined for overseas as it became more difficult to prepare for shipment.

But Matt Faizey of M&G Midlands Director and Depository said they had to increase driver salaries this year by about 8%, including bonuses, but were unable to raise prices for customers outside of the busy June period.

Salary increases will remain the same and will affect profits. He said he couldn’t raise the price because competition was fierce with an unlicensed man running a van with a small vehicle who was willing to take on the job at a lower price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/aug/01/cost-of-moving-home-rises-as-uk-removals-firms-put-up-prices

