For the American adolescent Buddhist lama, his faith, his school, his football





COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minnesota (AP) In many ways, Jalue Dorje is a typical American teenager who grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, loving football, Pokmon, and rap music.

Yet within a few years, hoping to say goodbye to his family and homeland and join a monastery at the foot of the Himalayas from an early age, he was recognized by the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist leaders as a lama. reincarnated.

Since this recognition, he has spent much of his life training to be a monk, memorizing the sacred scriptures (often rewarded by his father with Pokémon cards), practicing calligraphy, and learning the teachings of Buddha.

Now he’s 14 and entering his freshman year of high school. After graduating in 2025, Hell headed north India to the Mindrolling Monastery, more than 11,500 kilometers from his home in Columbia Heights.

After a period of contemplation and asceticism, he hopes to return to America to teach in the Buddhist community in Minnesota. His goal? To become a leader of peace, he said. Like the Dalai Lama or Gandhi or Nelson Mandela.

On a recent day, he sang ancient prayers for hours with his father and other monks who gathered in a prayer room in the family home to ring bells, beat drums, and blow conch shells near ‘an altar decorated with offerings of fruits, flowers and the Torma ritual. Cakes.

The annual ceremony, which was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, honors Guru Rinpoche, the Indian Buddhist master who brought Tantric Buddhism to Tibet. For two days this year, the group prayed for the victims of natural disasters, war and COVID-19, as well as for the peace and happiness of sentient beings around the world.

During a break, Jalue sat down for lunch in the courtyard in the summer sun, by far the youngest among the monks, then went upstairs in his brown and gold robes to play the video game. NBA 2K against Delek Topgyal, his 13 years old. old cousin and best friend.

The young llama would lose with Team Kyrie Irving and later explain that Team Lebron James is virtually unbeatable.

The process of identifying a llama is based on spiritual signs and visions. Jalue was around 4 months old when he was identified by Kyabje Trulshik Rinpoche, a revered teacher of Tibetan Buddhism who was the head of the Nyingma lineage. He was then confirmed by several other lamas as the eighth Terchen Taksham Rinpoche, the first of whom was born as Taksham Nden Dorje in 1655.

After the Dalai Lama also recognized him at the age of 2 as the reincarnation of the gurus, Jalue’s parents took him to meet the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism during his visit to Wisconsin in 2010. The Dalai Lama cut a section of Jalues ​​hair in a ceremony. He also advised parents to let their son stay in the United States so that he could perfect his English, and then send him to a monastery when he was 10 years old.

Jalue is now fluent in English and Tibetan and often obtains the Ace in class. Although he was officially inducted in a ceremony in India in 2019, he still lives in Columbia Heights, where his parents decided to stay until graduation.

Watching him grow up to his teenage years is a lot to take into account because he is a Buddhist master, and at the same time, he is also a normal person, ”said his uncle, Tashi Lama. “We see both sides of it.

In Jalue’s bedroom, a photo of the Dalai Lama sits above the Simpsons, Family Guy, and South Park DVD collections, alongside volumes of Buddha. It is a series of graphic novels by Osamu Tezuka, a master of Japanese comics known as manga.

On his bedside table, Jalue keeps a diary where he diagrams the football strategies he would like to try out on the pitch playing as a defensive tackle and offensive guard with his school team.

He enjoys sports, especially the Atlanta teams.

You’ll always see me outside with that hat he said about his favorite Falcons cap. Unless I’m wearing my dresses. Would it be easier if he was just an ordinary teenager? Nothing like that occurs to me, he laughs. It has always been religion first.

Growing up, he had an agreement with his father, who would give him the Pokémon cards in exchange for memorizing the Buddhist scriptures. He collected hundreds of them and sometimes slipped them into his dresses during ceremonies.

Every morning he wakes up to recite sacred texts. He then attended school, then trained in football, and returned home to give private lessons on Tibetan history and Buddhism. Late at night, he could practice his calligraphy or run on a treadmill in the basement while listening to rappers like Drake and Polo G.

He’s naturally very open-minded, and he’s also very genuinely interested in the world. … He doesn’t have these preconceptions about who he is, said Kate Thomas, one of his tutors and teachings coordinator at the Minneapolis Bodhicitta Sangha Heart of Enlightenment Institute.

He knows he’s Tibetan. He also knows he’s American, ”Thomas said. “But like the young people of today, he is also a citizen of the world. And he started like that because of his age, his generation.

___

Associated Press video reporter Jessie Wardarski contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

