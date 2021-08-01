



A government spokesperson for COP26 said the UK’s goal of reducing its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 was “too far away”.

Allegra Stratton said the “science is clear” that the reason the government has set its carbon emission reduction target by 2030 is to change its carbon footprint “right now”.

This includes a legal commitment to reduce emissions by at least 68% compared to 1990 levels in 2030 and to achieve a 78% reduction by 2035 through the UK’s latest nationally determined contribution.

The UK is gearing up to host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow within 100 days.

Image: Allegra Stratton says ‘the science is clear’ that the UK needs to change its carbon footprint ‘right now’.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) will be held from October 31 to November 12.

Through this event, the UK government hopes to encourage other countries to invest more money in tackling climate change, join their commitment to reducing their carbon emissions to zero by 2050, and keep temperature rise below 1.5C. I hope.

However, the government’s COP26 spokesperson told BBC Radio 4’s World This Weekend that by 2050 “there is very clear work to be done to capture the abrupt climate change.”

“What I do know is that there are 10 plans for the green industrial revolution. Not only are the FTSE 100 companies promising net zero, but there are NHSs and hospitals across the country. If you tell me what you know, we will go too.

“And I feel that all parts of society are moving together towards this zero in 2050 at a point where we can see that we are not all doing it ourselves… away.

“Net zero degrees is a glide path. It’s something we need to do faster. The science is clear. Professor Hall is convinced. We need to change our carbon footprint right now to prevent temperature rise by 2030.”

Image: In western India, severe flooding has forced more than 1,000 people to leave their homes.

Alok Sharma, president of the UN COP26 climate summit, said the world must reach net zero degrees by 2050 to achieve the goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5C.

The UK’s role as host country will play a pivotal role in the debate. This is because this event is considered one of the last opportunities to engage multiple countries to achieve their goals.

Last week, Sharma said heavy rains and severe flooding seen in the UK and around the world underscore the urgent need to tackle climate change.

COP26 president said the widespread and heavy rains “on our doorstep” should serve as a “clean reminder” that action is needed ahead of the Glasgow summit in November.

Image: Alok Sharma says global floods show the urgent need to tackle climate change.

The UK suffered nearly a month’s worth of rain in the last 24 hours over the weekend.

In the south of England, houses, roads and subway stations were flooded and a hospital had to cancel surgery because the water affected its power supply.

The UK is not the only country that has been affected by the recent heavy rains.

Belgium suffered its second flood in just a week in July.

In Dinant in the Walloon region, heavy rains swept vehicles and scattered throughout town.

More than 210 people died in flooding in Western Europe last month, most of them in Belgium and Germany.

The cost of restoration is expected to be in the billions of euros.

A spokesperson for No 10 said the government had nothing to add to Stratton’s comments.

