UK accuses Iran of attack on tanker that killed British | UK News





Britain blamed Iran for an attack on a tanker that killed two crew members, including a British.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement released on Sunday accused Iran of carrying out “deliberate and targeted” attacks, which were “clear violations of international law.”

The incident occurred last Thursday when MV Mercer Street was off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

Image: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the incident was a ‘clear violation of international law’.

“The UK condemns the illegal and callous attacks on merchant ships off the coast of Oman that have killed British and Romanians,” Raab said.

“We think with the friends and families of those who have died in accidents.

“We believe this attack was intentional and targeted by Iran and a clear violation of international law.

“British assessments have concluded that Iran most likely used one or more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman on 29 July.

“Iran must stop such attacks and ships must be able to navigate freely in accordance with international law.

“The UK is working with international partners to coordinate a joint response to this unacceptable attack.”

Earlier this week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Rapids called the attack “Iranian terrorism.”

Iran has yet to comment on the allegations.

A Romanian citizen was also killed in the attack.

Image: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Rapids is behind ‘Iran terrorism’

The tanker is run by London-based company Zodiac Maritime and is said to be trying to find out what happened.

The incident has raised concerns that tensions in the region are escalating.

Earlier this week, the UK government said it was “urgently working to establish the facts”.

“We think with the loved ones of the British who died in a tanker accident off the coast of Oman,” the statement said.

British sources reported that the crew had been targeted by “a kind of drone” in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, before communication with the ship was lost.

A confirmed drone attack could raise speculation about a possible connection to the government or some sort of proxy group.

Iran has been accused of targeting oil tankers in the Gulf waters several times in the past.

The country is in a one-on-one confrontation with Israel, both sides accusing the other of targeting ships and launching cyberattacks.

According to Eikon’s vessel tracking, Mercer Street was heading from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Fujairah, the UAE’s bunkering port and oil terminal.

